Mayor's office (662) 840-9185
Fire Department (662) 840-9185
Police Department (662) 840-9185
LOCAL FAVORITES
Best place to eat: Big R's or Cravin' Catfish
Best place to shop: Red Line Grocery
Best place to catch up with neighbors: Wild Bill's
Best option for outside fun: Sherman Park
Best hidden treasure: BancorpSouth branch
SHERMAN – Most people who don't live in Sherman know the town best for two things: cheap gas at Wild Bill's, just off Interstate 22, and the buffet at Cravin' Catfish, a three-nights-a-week restaurant.
But the small town — it has a population of 650 people, according to the 2010 Census — has much more than that to offer.
It has industry, like Lilly Company, a Toyota supplier, and Thompson Caterpillar; a grocery store; and even a library.
"We're small, but we try to function like other libraries," said librarian Celisa Russell, who has been at the Sherman Public Library since 2002. "We offer summer reading programs for kids, and programs for senior adults to help get them out of the house."
Located in a building that was once part of the old high school, the library has books, audio books, DVDs and six computers for the public to use. It's funded through the Dixie Regional Library System, as well as money from Lee and Union counties and the town itself.
Sherman, which encompasses about 4 square miles, is split between Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties. But unlike Baldwyn and Nettleton, which also straddle county lines, Sherman doesn't have a school of its own.
"Our school closed in 1964," said Martha Swindle, an alderman who is in her fourth term. "Our children have to go to North Pontotoc or East Union. Without a school, it can be hard to draw people. Schools draw people. What we try to do is keep our taxes low and have economic development projects in the works."
Farming, timber and the railroad gave rise to Sherman, which was chartered by the Mississippi Legislature in 1888. In addition to cotton and other commodity crops that are still grown a stone's throw away, the town was once known for a 65-acre strawberry crop.
Every year on the 4th of July, the town comes together to celebrate Sherman Day.
"We couldn't have it last year because of COVID, but this year we'll have a parade, concessions, music and fireworks," Swindle said. "We really have a great fireworks show. It goes on for a solid 15 to 18 minutes. We have it on the ball field, and people come from all around to see it."
Swindle has lived in Sherman all her life and can't imagine living anywhere else.
"There's the comfort of a small town, but with all the good things that come from a big city – we're just 15 minutes away from Tupelo, Pontotoc and New Albany," she said. "It's a great place to raise a family. I don't see why anyone wouldn't love it."