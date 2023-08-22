All the signs are pointing to the fact that Fall is just around the corner.
School has started back and family’s lives have gotten back into the routine of homework, dinner, baths and bed, rolling them out of bed the next day getting them off to school, just to come home and do it all over again.
After school activities abound with sports practice, dance classes, band, piano or a host of other activities that children are involved in.
Football will begin for High School on Friday night. The first games are their jamboree game on this Friday night just to get everyone one warmed up then next Friday night is the big event.
Friday nights on the football fields have so much more than just the game going on. Family and friends get together to enjoy watching their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, etc. perform that evening.
There will be some there to watch their loved ones perform at halftime in the band, others to watch the cheerleaders and others who are there to enjoy the football game.
College football kicks off Labor Day weekend. That is a whole different event. Tailgating on game day last longer than the game itself.
I see cotton blooms in cotton fields everywhere. Gardens are about to have their last harvest, all are signs that summer is about to come to an end.
I have enjoyed the summer months and am looking forward to all the things that fall will bring. Football, Festivals, pumpkins, mums and all those things that lead up to Thanksgiving.
Bodock Festival is just a little more than three weeks away.
The Bodock Committee has been meeting every month planning every detail for the Bodock Festival.
So many things to enjoy in the coming months.
Make the most out of all of them.
