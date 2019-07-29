Complain if you must, but we’ve got a lot going for us here in Monroe County.
This past weekend reminded me of just how awesome it is to live in a small town. Saturday started with the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Back to School Bash, an event where our community turns out each year to show support for our kids to help get their school year started off right.
And don’t even get me started on Saturday night’s Cruisin’ Amory event. Each year I don’t think it could get any better, then it does with more music, more people, more fun and more purpose. As a reminder, a percentage of the proceeds go the Amory Humane Society. Now that’s the meaning of community if you ask me.
But there is more on the way.
Thursday, Monroe Countians have the opportunity to stop by the National Guard Old Armory, located at 101 9th St. S. in Amory, and make the rounds at the tables of eager employers at our second annual Monroe County Job Fair.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., employers will be set up with applications looking to hire. Some of the employers who have committed to the job far are Franklin Collection Agency, Resource Manufacturing, JESCO, Woodmen Life, United Furniture Industries, NauticStar Boats, River Place Nursing Center, Care Center of Aberdeen, Avid Boats and Enviva Pellets. Folks, there are jobs here, so put on a nice outfit, get your resume ready and come on out to the job fair Thursday. Hey, there will even be door prizes.
Also, Thursday, if you’re in the mood for a good free movie, the Elkin Theatre will show “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at 7 p.m. as part of its Elkin Classics series as an end of the summer event before school starts. Platform of Hope will also have its second annual Back 2 School Bash Saturday in Aberdeen, which is open to all Monroe County students. The event will feature fun activities and free school supplies.
Looking ahead to next week, we hope Monroe County residents will show up in droves to vote in the county election primaries Tuesday, Aug. 6. With local elections, each individual vote goes further than with any other election such as national races, and we at the Monroe Journal encourage each of you to participate.
We have created a social media event just for this occasion. Check the Monroe Journal Facebook page for the event and, on the big day, be sure to check in with the hashtag #monroevotes (or just say you voted) to let your friends and neighbors know you showed up for your community.
We’ve got a lot to be grateful for and a lot to look forward to, so buckle up and let’s keep this momentum going.