Saturday, Oct. 26
- The Fulton Police will host its biannual drug take back program from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Family Pharmacy on South Adams Street in Fulton. Anyone with expired or unused prescription drugs is invited to bring them by and drop them off for proper, safe disposal. Police ask that any labels be removed from prescription medication bottles prior to dropping them off.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Fulton’s famed Scare on the Square trick-or-treat event will return on Oct. 29. As is tradition, various businesses will set up around the court square, passing out candy to all the kooky critters and cartoon characters that come their way. Businesses not located in downtown Fulton are invited to set up booths around the county courthouse and inside Playgarden Park. Area churches and civic groups are also encouraged to participate. Trick or treating is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. At least two blocks – from Clifton to Cummings Street – will be closed to traffic to ensure a safe, fun trick-or-treat environment. More streets may be closed in order to accommodate the large crowds that are expected. Any and all children are invited to the event.
Upcoming
- Itawamba Christian Women will meet Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Mt. Olive UMC in Tremont. The meeting is open to all women of Itawamba County, regardless of denomination.