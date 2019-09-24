Friday, September 27
- The Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library Will Host Lunching with Books at noon with special guest Blair Hayse. Hayse is one of the authors featured in the new collection, “Women Who Illuminate: A Collection of Illuminating Stories That Will Brighten Your Heart’s Journey.” A light lunch will be provided by the Friends of the Library for $2.
Upcoming
- The Itawamba-County Pratt Memorial Library will kick-off its weekly STEM Story Time on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a special “STEM-in-Action” visit from Healthworks! North Mississippi at 4 p.m. They will be presenting a fun, educational program on the human body. STEM Story Time will be held each week at the library on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
- The annual Trash and Treasures Along the Tenn-Tom event, a massive 234-mile yard sale that covers nearly 20 communities in three states, will return Oct. 4-5. The route runs along Highway 25, originating at the Tennessee-Mississippi state line and ending in Demopolis, Alabama. Itawamba County residents who don’t feel like traipsing across state lines should still be able to find plenty of local residents participating in the event. Each year, the county’s stretch of Highway 25 is peppered with sales. In fact, traffic can get kind of hectic and good items tend to go quickly, so hunters are encouraged to start their excursions early in order to find the best treasures.