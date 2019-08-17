Thrasher Rebels
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 2-8, 1-7 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jason Allen (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ethan Cummings, QB/DB, Jr.
• Played numerous positions in 2018, but should settle at QB and DB this fall.
Bryson Grimes, RB/LB, Jr.
• Will bring playmaking ability to offensive backfield and defense.
Dalton Stephens, OL/DL, Sr.
• Figures to be one of the most important pieces on the roster, anchoring both offensive and defensive lines.
COACHING ‘EM UP
After spending numerous seasons coaching a variety of other sports at Thrasher, Jason Allen is settling into his second season as head coach of the football program.
The group he inherited, and the group he'll coach this season, all came through his class in elementary school, and that brings familiarity to the table.
OFFENSE
This unit will be young, and no one player will be expected to carry things. However, a line with five returning starters is clearly a strength.
Quarterback Ethan Cummings (Jr.) and running back Bryson Grimes (Jr.) should have opportunities to make plays behind that strong front line.
In 2018, while the Rebels averaged less than 250 total yards per game, the attack was relatively balanced. They should be able to build on doing things the right way this fall.
DEFENSE
This side will be young as well. But it'll be a unit that is more seasoned than last year’s, which allowed 50 points in eight of 10 games.
The aforementioned Cummings and Grimes should also prove to be leaders here.
Size-wise, this will be a unit that is built around quickness and speed as the primary skill sets of the personnel.
SPECIAL TEAMS
There will be a few options to handle returns, but the kicking game will only be able to improve with an improved offensive attack. This will be an area that could prove to be pivotal, with a young roster providing big-play and mistake potential.
X-FACTOR
Allen said his group is more confident, and that should show up in the win-loss record at season's end.
COACH SPEAK
"I taught these guys in fifth grade, and since then they've been talking about changing things for Thrasher football." – Jason Allen