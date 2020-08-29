Thrasher Rebels
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 1-9, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jason Allen (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ethan Cummings, QB/DB, Sr.
• Started at quarterback last season, brings some of the most experience on the team to the field.
Bryson Grimes, WR/DB, Sr.
• Another returning starter from last year’s offense, makes move from starting running back to receiver.
Ashton Pharr, RB/LB, Jr.
• With Grimes moving to receiver, Pharr will have a chance to make a big impact out of the backfield.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jason Allen is entering his third season leading the team. He welcomes in two new coaches to help coach offense. Richie Taylor will be his offensive coordinator while Brian Guy coaches the offensive line.
OFFENSE
The Rebels will be led by an experienced group of skill players. Ethan Cummings (Sr.) returns for his second year as starting quarterback, and he will have Bryson Grimes (Sr.) as his primary receiver. Gabe Hall (Sr.) and Tristan Mitchell (Jr.) will also be wideouts.
The trio of Ashton Pharr (Jr.), Jude White (Fr.) and Gatlin Weatherbee (Jr.) will lead the run game. Grant Ford (Sr.) will start at center and is the only returning starter on the line.
DEFENSE
The unit returns eight starters from a year ago. Weston Chilcoat (Jr.), Trinity Kelley (Jr.) and Awston Bridges (Jr.) will look to star on the line. White, Pharr and Nathan Bridges (Sr.) will start at linebacker.
Taylor Friar (Sr.) and Hall will be the starting cornerbacks, while Cummings and Grimes will start at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Hall will start as the kicker and Cummings will serve as the punter. In the return game, White, Pharr and Grimes will get the most reps.
X-FACTOR
Being in Class 1A and not having a large roster, keeping his players healthy will be the biggest key to success this season.
COACH SPEAK
“Defense will be our strength with eight returning starters. The offensive line will be our weakest point, but being with all of our skill guys returning with experience, we hope to make up for that.” – Jason Allen
Dalton Middleton