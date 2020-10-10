• West Point had a rare experience Thursday night: a division loss at home. The 35-26 setback to 1-5A foe Lake Cormorant was the first such occurrence for the four-time defending state champs since Oct. 31, 2014 against New Hope.
• Khi Holiday did it again. Coming off a bye week, the Tupelo Christian QB had five touchdowns rushing and two passing in a 52-27 win at Hamilton. Over his last three games, Holiday has accounted for 25 TDs.
• Nettleton’s Jackson Cheek had ample opportunity to show off his strong leg in a 55-20 win over Kossuth. The junior kicker recorded touchbacks on five of his nine kickoffs – or five of eight if you don’t count an onside kick attempt to open the second half.
• East Union essentially sealed the Division 1-2A title for the third-straight year with a 56-30 win over Walnut. The Urchins' offense is averaging 42 points per game as they sit 5-1 on the year.
• Itawamba AHS' defense is for real. The Indians forced six takeaways in a 12-6 win over Shannon on Thursday, making their total number of turnovers at 18 through just five games.
• Pontotoc's Jermarkus Whitfield continues to make his case as one of the best backs in the area. The senior pounded South Pontotoc with 165 yards and 4 TDs in a 36-29 win on Thursday.
