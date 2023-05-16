ICC softball signees

From left are Rayne Rippee, Bailey Ware and Haylee Alberson.

 By LEE ADAMS LetsGoICC.com

Itawamba Community College sophomores Rayne Rippee of Sardis, Haylee Alberson of Hernando and Bailey Ware of Batesville have signed to continue their softball careers at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.

Newsletters

Recommended for you