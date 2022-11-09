FULTON - Three Itawamba County high school seniors, looking to deepen their involvement in their community, recently became members of the Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation board.
Mazzie Cooper of Mantachie, and Itawamba Agricultural High School students Abigail Ainsworth and Reagan "Kinsey" Plunkett joined nearly 60 other northeast Mississippi students for lessons in leadership, communicating and connecting at an October retreat.
The Northeast Mississippi Youth Foundation (NEMYF) is a youth-directed foundation created by the CREATE Foundation to offer students in grades 11 and 12 the opportunity to get involved in their communities.
Cooper, a senior at Mantachie Attendance Center, said she and the other two Itawamba County students knew each other through their involvement in other organizations.
“I’m happy that I was one of the three that was picked from this county,” she said. “I think it’s really important to be a part of where you live because we’re going to be a part of it when we’re adults, and we want to make sure we’re aware of what’s going on and that we can have an influence on what’s happening in our lives later."
Cooper, who plans to study pre-pharmacy after high school, said the different groups are good "jumping off points to meet the current leaders and to learn."
Ainsworth, a senior at IAHS, said she heard through others about the foundation and researched it for herself.
“I read up on it and I’ve always loved doing community service," she said. "I learned that NEMYF did a community service project each year and I thought this would be a good way for me to be involved in a larger community.”
Ainsworth said she plans to attend University of Mississippi next year.
The board represents 16 counties. Members meet monthly with a goal of developing leadership and fundraising skills.
At November’s meeting, board members will vote on community service projects. Plunkett, also a senior at IAHS, has an idea in mind: to raise money to create care packages for local homeless people.
“Last year, I started a community service project to make care packages for homeless people," she said. "Homelessness in Mississippi is a big deal to me. Everyone should be able to go back home to a warm place every night. Even if I can’t create housing, I can help the organizations that do create housing with toiletries."
According to CREATE, the students raise money for their endowment fund, and they identify deserving nonprofit organizations in the spring and vote to allocate funds to meet the needs in their communities. Last year, NEMFY board members distributed $5,520 to ten worthy organizations serving Northeast Mississippi youth and children.
Anyone interested in supporting these students by making a donation towards their fundraising efforts, can donate by visiting https://createfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=1432.
