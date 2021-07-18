The expectations for Mississippi State’s football season are all over the place just like press conferences with Mike Leach typically are as SEC Media Days approach.
Here are few questions you can expect him to be asked on Wednesday afternoon:
Who will be your starting quarterback this season?
To which we’ll likely hear: it’s still to be determined.
Leach made it clear – despite a fair assumption Will Rogers will be starting – there’s an open competition for QB1.
Southern Miss transfer Jack Abraham, the former Oxford High School standout, is the one making it a competition. Leach clearly thinks highly of him.
Even if Abraham doesn’t have much of a real chance and the job does belong to Rogers, why not use Abraham as a little extra fuel in fall camp to spark Rogers?
What did a full offseason mean for the offense?
As glorious as the offense was against LSU and Missouri, it was clear that implementing a new system with most of the prior spring season canceled due to a pandemic isn’t helpful.
A full, somewhat normal offseason might provide some clarity.
Have receivers built better chemistry with the quarterbacks? And how is the offensive line gelling together?
How about the defense?
MSU’s defense was on the field too much last season and often in unfavorable starting positions, but it still could’ve been better.
With seven starters returning – leading tackler Erroll Thompson is not among those – what will Season 2 of this defense under Zach Arnett look like?
The secondary figures to be in good shape, but MSU’s defensive line could be what keeps this defense afloat or sinks it toward the bottom of the conference.