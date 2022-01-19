Mississippi is closer to having a medical marijuana program
The Mississippi House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed an amended version of the medical marijuana bill passed last week by the Senate.
The bill will now get kicked back to the Senate, who can either vote to concur with the House’s changes or decline to concur, which will invite lawmakers to confer on an agreed bill.
Even though the House amended the bill the Senate passed, it shows that there’s wide bipartisan support among state lawmakers for a medical marijuana program in the state.
The House’s amendments:
- Decreases the amount of cannabis patients can receive per month from three-and-a-half ounces to three ounces.
- Allows growing and processing facilities to operate in commercially zoned areas.
- Removes the Mississippi Dept. of Agriculture and Commerce from regulating any part of the program.
What changed on Wednesday?
But one of the more interesting things about the House’s vote on Wednesday is probably how it happened
The decision for the House to take up medical marijuana yesterday was somewhat unexpected.
House Drug Policy Committee Chairman Lee Yancey, R-Brandon, told the Daily Journal on Monday that he and the committee he leads were in limbo on medical cannabis until he got the green light from House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton.
Even on Wednesday morning, Yancey told the members of the Drug Policy Committee during a meeting that he still wasn’t sure when he would take up cannabis legislation.
But obviously something changed on Wednesday afternoon.
The timeline on the bill’s passage shows that the Speaker still wields power with a tight grip in the 122-member body and no major piece of legislation gets by without his blessing.
Where does Reeves stand?
Of course the other, major question on medical cannabis is what will Gov. Tate Reeves do?
He previously threatened to veto marijuana legislation if the amount of monthly cannabis a patient can receive was not reduced.
But now that the House reduced the amount, will Reeves support it?
Deadlines and bills
The Legislature also met its second deadline this session. The deadline for lawmakers to introduce bills in their respective committees was Monday night.
So far, House members have filed 1,004 bills and senators have filed 861 bills. The vast majority of these will die in committee.
The next deadline to watch for is Feb. 1, the deadline for leaders to report bills out of their respective committees.
Read our latest coverage:
Leaders discuss healthcare, Medicaid expansion for Sunday MLK Weekend celebration panel
Health and policy leaders from across the state held a virtual panel on Sunday in Tupelo to discuss Medicaid expansion and its relevance to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work. State Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, has been one of the few GOP lawmakers that has remained open to expanding Medicaid.
News from other state outlets:
A report from the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law finds that thousands of Mississippians are being jailed for long periods before a trial because are too poor to afford bail, judges may deny bail altogether or public defenders might not be available when they’re needed. (The Associated Press)
Is this that year that Mississippi will join the rest of the nation and pass an equal pay act for women? (Mississippi Today)
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn’s Tax Freedom Act, a proposal to phase out the state’s personal income tax over the next decade, may have advanced forward early on in the session, but rapid action on the part of the House is no guarantee that the tax-reform plan will become law any time soon. (Mississippi Free Press)
