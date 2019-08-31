MEMPHIS • Mike MacIntyre thought his Ole Miss defense had stuffed Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell on a late fourth-and-2 shovel pass at midfield.
“Missed him by an inch,” the Rebels’ first-year defensive coordinator said after the game.
Gainwell’s 4-yard gain to the Ole Miss 43 allowed the Tigers to keep possession in the final minutes on Saturday afternoon and escape Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with a 15-10 victory against the Rebels.
“It was great call,” MacIntyre said. “I don’t know how (Gainwell) made the first down. He made it barely … by an inch or so.”
McIntyre saw his defense, one ranked near the bottom of the SEC the last two seasons, keep the Rebels in the game against their AAC rival. Memphis ran 82 plays for 364 yards.
Ole Miss, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral, ran 52 plays for 173 yards.
“We’ve got to get better and build on the defensive performance,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said. “ … The way we performed on offense, we were fortunate to be in it.”
Memphis took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with the help of two penalties – facemask and roughing the passer. The Tigers made it 13-0 late in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Patrick Taylor.
Corral, who was 9 of 19 for 93 yards, threw a 36-yard completion to a leaping Elijah Moore that set up an eventual 35-yard field by Luke Logan with 3:11 left in the third quarter, which cut the Tigers’ lead to 13-3.
A 1-yard TD run by Scottie Phillips cut the Tigers’ lead to 13-10 with 11:49 left.
Corral set up the score with a 15-yard run.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: The fourth-and-2 shovel pass executed successfully by Memphis late in the game.
Point Man: Gainwell got the ball nine times in Memphis’ game-clinching final possession.
Talking Point: “Matt (Corral) will be fine. He’ll bounce back.” – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.