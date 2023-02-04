With spring right around the corner, many of us are anxious to get outdoors and get our hands in the dirt. Until the soil warms up a bit, it's too early to plant seeds outdoors. Now is the time to plan your garden and order seeds so that they can be started indoors.
Certain factors are necessary for seeds to develop into healthy seedlings which will later be transplanted outdoors, either into your garden, raised beds or containers.
First, you will need a good seed starting mix, which is usually composed of a mixture of peat moss and/or coco coir, vermiculite and perlite. You can make your own (I use a 6:2:1 ratio of these components) or buy a commercially available brand. Fertilizer is not necessary because seedlings receive nutrients from the seed itself. Never use garden soil or soil from outdoors because of the risk of introducing unwanted pests and diseases. I use seed trays with holes in the bottom and then place them in another tray without holes so I can water from the bottom. Tag the seeds with the name of the plant, as well as the date planted.
I have shelving set up indoors with full spectrum grow lights, but many people use LED shop lights with success. A bright sunny window will not produce enough light for seed starting. After sprouting, most seedlings require 14 to 16 hours of good light per day, as well as eight hours of darkness. LED lights need to be about 12 inches above the seedlings, whereas fluorescent lights do best when they are closer to the seedlings. As the seedlings grow, the lights need to be moved higher. If they are too high in the beginning, your seedlings will become leggy. Certain seeds germinate best at warmer temperatures, so a heat mat with a temperature of 78 to 80 degrees improves your chances of germination.
As the seedlings grow, most of them will require transplanting into larger containers. I use the same seed starting mix, but with the addition of a dilute solution of an all-purpose liquid fertilizer. Now you can start taking them outdoors during warmer days for brief periods of time so they can adjust to new living conditions. This process is called “hardening off.”
Many seed packets will give instructions as to when to plant the seeds indoors, which will be a certain number of weeks before the last frost is expected in the spring. In our area (Zone 7), the last spring frost date for 2023 is March 29. Before planting outdoors, it is advisable to look at the 10-day forecast to make certain there is no danger of frost.
As a final tip, keep a garden journal with dates of planting, fertilizing, pest control, and notes on which varieties did well and which did not.
MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.