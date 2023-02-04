djr-2023-02-04-liv-column-mg-donaldson-p1

After seedlings have been moved to bigger pots, they can be taken outside on warmer days to "harden off."

 Marsha Donaldson

With spring right around the corner, many of us are anxious to get outdoors and get our hands in the dirt. Until the soil warms up a bit, it's too early to plant seeds outdoors. Now is the time to plan your garden and order seeds so that they can be started indoors.

Newsletters

MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

Recommended for you