We set off up a well-worn, riverside trail as mountain air greeted us. The sun had shifted its angle in the sky, and afternoon was coming on.
My little crew has made lots of Thanksgiving-week moments over the years, and I remember them all. If social media remains good for anything, it and cloud photo storage are handy recalls for past adventures, split seconds of time in a river of passing lives.
My little ones are growing but not grown. My wife’s smile is as pretty as ever. I’m fatter in some photos and thinner in others, but at heart our hearts have not changed. We’re a varied team, stronger together, the best encouragers each of us have.
The river that flowed out of the high mountains tumbled through rocks that dated from the beginning of time. It passed among trees whose seasons had watched the hillsides change, past rhododendron clumps that helped the scant topsoil hold on. It plunged through pools inviting to trout, around bends that beckoned to standing waves, over free falls misting ferns the dinosaurs knew. What we bring to nature and what we take away are different, a melancholy joy of times that won’t stop passing, and were never meant to.
On the porch of our small cabin I sat next to a fly rod whose tapered leader had been snapped off and re-tied a score of times. Now, four feet or so separated a small, yellow popper from green floating line. The leader rested with a handsome wind knot halfway along its length, the floating line a snarl snubbed to the rod’s smallest guide. Yesterday it had done battle with an overhanging water oak and mostly fought to a draw.
Smiling, I knew, when its user next stirred, I’d sort it out again and turn him loose. When it comes to fly casting, strength forms alliance with subtlety in its own time.
Some rigs are built to be fought through anything. Others require a much lighter touch. Deciding which is needed depends upon the situation of course, but there’s nothing like a 5 weight fly rod and an open book of options to show a stubborn little fisherman the way.
It’s a way that expresses itself gently but firmly, and continuously. It’s an art that can be advanced but never mastered, like the rivers that can be turned or throttled but never really contained.
It’s a lesson heard most clearly along streams that have forgotten the touch of man, in high outcroppings well away from handy trails. It’s heard along small rivers where the perfumed scent of clean air and oxygen-rich water from currents tumbled through stone overhangs the banks and rides the breeze beyond.
Our rivers flow through turnings, some predictable, some unforeseen, but always under gravity’s guiding hand, rolling downward to the sea. They race between pools that mimic pausing, but their progress does not stop, or even slow. The straight runs are soon forgotten in water stacked at each obstacle’s edge. They fold back upon themselves and pile high, then tumble in froth through sharp carvings before hurrying on. In places they spread wide over shallows. In others they run silent in deep channels. But always they move and go.
Walking on, one child kept to the path, one had to be called back from every obstacle. The one who never stepped from the path has a mind so nimble and young I’d be envious if I weren’t so proud. She balances her own instincts with what her elders intone, and she finds her own way open and free. She turns over moments in her mind without ceasing, loses days into years every passing week.
She holds herself to high standards of her own creation and drives a creative spirit with a thoughtful zeal that marks the power of combined DNA. Her spirit is dauntless, her personality, unique.
The child for whom the path is mere suggestion is not wayward, no more than the other is mundane, but exuberance flows out in thoughts that form in clouds of words spoken, sorted, if at all, on the go.
It’s a process with whose workings I’m not familiar, but it’s a process that works for him, one he’ll continue to hone with a spirit that’s never uncheerful, for whom malice never crosses the mind.
We rounded a high bend and a promised waterfall hove into view. We stopped for photos over much protest, and I smiled. Someday they’ll be glad we did.
Our older child heads off to college in the fall and our younger is itching to drive. Soon they’ll be lead authors in their own lives’ tale. I’m glad we’ve made so many memories together.