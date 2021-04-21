I would like to welcome you to another Tim Time’s column. I want to say how much I appreciate you. We have some of the best people living right here in our wonderful county. So many of stop me on the streets and tell me how much you appreciate the Southern Sentinel and the wonderful staff. We work for you. Remember, “It’s all about YOU! More news, more sports, more community involvement.” We are the Southern Sentinel. Thank you for making the Southern Sentinel your paper!
As I start this column, I want to continue to encourage you to support community in which you. It is up to us to make our county, the best. We are all in this together!
Now let’s get started. The other day while driving down the highway, this huge bug lost its life due to the impact of my windshield. So, I started thinking that is just like life. Sometimes we are the windshield and sometimes the bug. A lot of people have told me they feel the same way; they wish we all could go back to the good old days where people enjoyed and appreciated life and life’s pleasures, and made time for each other. Well, I don’t know about you, but during this shelter-at-home, I have had a lot of laughs around the table, a lot of family projects completed, and a lot of time to pause and to enjoy the blessing of family.
People now days are money-hungry. Their biggest concern is how much the bank account is rising, or how much money they can make before retirement.
There’s nothing wrong with working toward peace of mind in the future for your family. Let me assure you that problems and situations can happen overnight and cause all or some of your savings to be gone in a blink of an eye.
Whether it is sickness, financial, or personal problems, that’s when you start feeling like the bug. We live in a cruel world, but we can change ourselves to make it a better place to live. You can’t ask for any better place to live than the community we live in. We are blessed with a wonderful part of the state!
One of my co-workers recently made the statement that we all strive for perfection, “Nobody’s perfect. Do your best at anything you do and be satisfied with what you do and the decisions you make, and you will be happy in any situation you face.”
People often belittle one’s accomplishments and harp on the failures. Boy! Have I learned this the hard way. When you’re around someone who is always criticizing everything, you’ll find yourself doing the same thing if you are not careful. A person attitude determines a lot of about their aspect on life.
Remember that the only person who you can change is you! Ask yourself what you need to do to make yourself happy. Learn to appreciate life other than material gain. You will realize that sometimes we all make mountains out of molehills. Just be happy being who you are. Don’t be someone you’re not.
So, if you are the person who feels like you can’t go on, just hold on. One day the sun will shine again. I have learned the hardest thing is “holding on.” I guess we have to put up with the rain to enjoy the rainbow after the storm. Remember, never give up on your dreams!
Also, remember during this strange time in all of our lives, we are all in this together! Be an encourager! Be strong for yourself and others. Enjoy your family during this time and be thankful for all that you have.
Remember, when you say your prayers, pray for all those who need to be strengthen and comforted during this time who have lost loved ones. Ask the Lord to give you the words to say when you meet them on the streets. If you can’t seem to find the words, just smile really big! And at the end of day, remember we are all in this together!
