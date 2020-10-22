RIPLEY • Tippah County Circuit Court was held in September. Some of the cases heard follows:
Aaron Colom - Colom plead guilty to Sale of Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Enhanced. He was sentenced to eight years as a Habitual Offender, reduced to time served with balance suspended, five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $2000 to Tippah County Drug & Equipment FD, $500 in bond fee, $145 lab fee.
Tony Boyd Waldon - Waldon plead guilty to charges of Burglary of a Dwelling. He was sentenced to serve ten years, ten years of sentence shall be reduced to time served and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50 in court costs and $100 in restitution to the District Attorney’s Office, $607.57 in restitution to victim.
Wes Cagle Garner – Garner plead guilty to Conspiracy Count I, enhanced punishment Count II, and Habitual Offender Count III. He was sentenced to serve five years, five years shall be served on intensive supervised house arrest, Count II and Count III shall be retired upon completion of ISP. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2000 to Tippah County Drug & Equipment fund, $100 Bond fee, $145 Lab fee.
Charles Bradley Bonee – Bonee plead guilty to Aggravated Domestic Violence. He was sentenced to ten year, ten years of sentence shall be reduced to time served and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $15,000 to victim.
Nancy Graham Smith – Smith plead guilty to Sale of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to serve eight years, placed on long term therapuetic alcohol and drug treatment, upon completion balance shall be suspended, and placed on five years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.
Nancy Graham – Graham plead guilty to Conspiracy and Enhanced Punishment. She was sentenced to serve ten years, placed on long term therapuetic alcohol and drug treatment, upon completion balance shall be suspended, and placed on five years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $1500 to Tippah County Sheriff’s Department Drug and Equipment Fund, $1500 to New Albany Drug and Equipment fund, $200 bond fee.
Nancy Gay Graham Smith – Smith plead guilty to Sale of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. She was sentenced to serve eight years, placed on long term therapuetic alcohol and drug treatment, upon completion balance shall be suspended, and placed on five years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $200 bond fee.
Jessica Jean Fryar Plaxico – Plaxico plead guilty to Grand Larceny. She was sentenced to serve five years, and placed on five years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $3000 to victim.
Rodney Gabriel Stroupe - Stroupe plead guilty to Child Endangerment Count I, Endangerment Count II. He was sentenced to ten years, ten years shall be suspended, and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay court costs of $544.50, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $1000 to MS Children’s Trust fund.
Mycus Edgeston – Edgeston plead guilty to Burglary Home Invasion. He was sentenced to serve fifteen years, ten years suspended, placed on supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $34.95 to Ripley Drug & Equipment, $500 to bond fee.
Antonio McKnight – McKnight plead guilty to Aggravated Assault Count I, Robbery (simple by violence) Count II. He was sentenced to serve twenty years, ten years suspended, placed on five years probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office.
Clarence Holmes – Holmes plead guilty to Sale of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine. He was sentenced to serve ten years, ten years be reduced to time served, and placed on five years supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $544.50, $100 restitution to the District Attorney’s office, $2000 Tippah County Drug & Equipment fund.