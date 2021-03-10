RIPLEY • Tippah County Hospital will soon add new services and providers at its facility.
Beginning in April, the hospital plans to perform colonoscopies in the operating suite. Dilip Thakker, M.D. (pronounced Tucker), from Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, will provide the service two Saturdays each month.
“Dr. Thakker has 28 years of exceptional service in this field without any complications; a remarkable record,” said TCH Administrator Dr. Patrick Chapman.
Later this spring, Mandar Jagtap, M.D., a Board-Certified Interventional Cardiologist in Corinth, will join the TCH team in an outreach clinic to conduct tests and screenings. Jagtap plans to work with local emergency room doctors to begin admitting appropriate cardiac patients at TCH, with whom he will consult. He has partnered with Dr. Lawrence Dennis of Booneville, who will also round on cardiac patients.
Additionally, Jagtap will begin to augment the cardio and pulmonary rehabilitation department at the hospital. His staff will be performing stress tests, echocardiograms, and stress-echocardiograms. Other cardiac services are planned for later this year with Jagtap and Dennis.
The hospital also announced that the Intensive Outpatient Psychiatric program has re-opened for seniors experiencing problems like depression, anxiety, and inappropriate behavior. Patients meeting the criteria can be enrolled in a day-treatment program of counseling, group interaction, and medication monitoring. Tejinder Saini, M.D. is the Psychiatric Medical Director, and local Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Teresa Kendrick follows up with patients.
Chapman said once construction is completed on the new hospital, there are plans to add a general surgeon to the staff.
“The hospital will have a new operating room suite, and we are currently in talks with a general surgeon who is very interested in coming to Ripley one day a week to perform surgeries again.”
Chapman stated that the last few months have been extremely challenging for the hospital with all the new things happening.
In addition to day-to-day operations and the new construction, the hospital has had some rough spots with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our employees became infected with the virus, and we had a very sad outbreak in our nursing home, which ultimately resulted in several residents passing away. Workloads and continued services at times are very difficult. It has been very hard on all of us.”
He commended the team, which he calls “TippahStrong,”
for pulling together during the pandemic.
“Board of Supervisors and local officials have recently commented on area commendations of our hospital. TCH had an extremely successful treatment regimen with COVID-19 and saved many lives during the pandemic to-date. The doctors and nurse practitioners have done an outstanding job treating the illness. In fact, we have had patients come from other areas to be treated at Ripley.” According to Chapman, patient satisfaction results have increased also.
“Our hospitalist Carla Bray, DNP, has one of the highest timely sepsis care rates in the nation at 94%, with the national average at 59%. Our admitting time from ER to the floor has improved to only 52 minutes compared to the national average of 99 minutes. ER visit time is now at 96 minutes compared to nationally at 142 minutes.”