RIPLEY • Tippah County Supervisors took the following actions during their meeting Monday, Aug. 1.
All votes taken were unanimous unless otherwise noted in this article.
Supervisors:
• Held an annual bid opening for countywide notes or certificates, and accepted the bid from Peoples Bank of Ripley.
• Heard from Jack Griffith of Jack Griffith and Associates of Corinth who discussed a recently-received $50,000 CDBG grant to pay for improvements to the Tiplersville water system.
• Approved the Wal-Mart report for $54.70
• Reviewed printer lease quotes and accepted a bid from Dex Imaging Inc., of Tupelo to maintain the county’s 50-plus machines.
• Approved travel expenses for county election and dispatch employees.
• Discussed E-Fire of Tupelo. The county has a contract with the company to inspect fire extinguishers twice annually.
• Approved a maintenance plan for the courthouse automatic doors at $568 annually for three years from Stanley Access Technologies.
• Approved the lower of two quotes for 25 new 4 ft. light fixtures in the jail. The quotes include only the lights. The quote accepted was from Stanford Electric for $17,500. The other quote was from Irby for $19,425.50.
• Approved Jenny Wilbanks for inventory training.
• Talked with Road Manager Larry Jackson while discussing whether to join the state beaver control program for $7,500.
Supervisors opted not to join the program, saying there was a local man who already does that work.
Jackson said beavers are a continuing problem, but not a serious one, in several districts of the county. “They stop up ponds in the low lying areas and swamps, but we don’t have any roads washed out,” Jackson said.
Problem areas include Tippah Bottom in D-3, and Hatchie Bottom, Muddy Bottom and Walnut Lake in D-4, Jackson said.
• Paid a $2,500 invoice from the City of Ripley for a hydrant the county accidentally damaged.
• Discussed whether to outsource garbage pick-up or keep it in-house as the county does now. No action was taken.
The board is soliciting proposals for the pickup of household garbage for the county. Currently, the county handles all of its garbage pickup through the refuse department. Other cities and counties hire companies to do that. The board wants to determine whether the county would save any money if the garbage collection was done by an outside contractor.
• Heard from Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins about the tax rolls, then approved them.
• Reimbursed the Sheriff’s Department for the cost of an officer who completed Law Enforcement Academy training.
• Reimbursed Sheriff’s Department employee Rick Benefield $7.10 for batteries.
• Heard updates from County Administrator Melinda Crum on several topics, including a James Gullett annual medical insurance deductible invoice, an update on health insurance renewal, and the county policy on medical cannabis.
• Heard an update from Board Attorney Sean Akins about a Molag Timberprop LLC deed for bridge project LSBP 70 (30). Tippah County is replacing a bridge on County Road 738 near Dumas. Because Molag has obligations to its shareholders and board of directors, it cannot donate property due to the fees and expenses that it must pay on its end. Tippah County is going to essentially pay Molag enough to reimburse Molag for the company’s legal fees in connection with the land donation, Akins said.
• Heard from TCDF Director Chris Lewellen concerning a Grass Roots meeting Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3-5 p.m., at the Peoples Bank Operation Center. The focus will be on Childcare Opportunities and Solutions for Tippah County Businesses.
• Heard from Cook-Coggin engineer Josh Gunn about approving a Mississippi Department of Transportation Memorandum of Agreement and CCE Engineering Services agreement.
• Approved the board’s July 14 minutes.
• Approved the payroll docket.
• Approved the claims Docket.
• Heard from Will McCabe with Enterprise Fleet Management concerning vehicle lease options. No action was taken.
Some cities and counties are looking to lease their vehicles rather than purchase them. The board is also going to receive formal proposals from companies that would offer the same service. The board wants to know if it can save any money by leasing its vehicles rather than buying them.
• Discussed the upcoming Mississippi Association of Supervisors meeting at Natchez Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 1-3.
• Recessed until Monday, Aug. 15.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.