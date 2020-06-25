BLUE MOUNTAIN • Members of the Mississippi Trucking Association’s (MTA) Safety Council presented Big M Transportation with the most coveted safety award in the state – first place in the “Intercity / Over 2 Million Miles” category, the largest of the three categories up for grabs. The award carries a significant amount of weight this year, since Big M Transportation is eligible for the first time ever to compete in the “Over 2 Million Miles” category. With a fleet of over 350 trucks, the miles just keep racking up, pitting the company against such transportation giants as FedEx, Old Dominion, and the like.
“This award puts an exclamation point on the efforts that our safety department has made over the past several years, putting us at the top even when compared to the big boys,” said Michael Massengill, owner of Big M Transportation. Massengill added, “I think it’s a testament to the hard work of everyone here at Big M – our VP of Safety (Benton Elliott) and his team, our trainers, dispatchers, and especially our drivers, who have bought into the culture of safety that we have established here.”
Benton Elliott, Vice President for Safety and Recruiting stated, “Every day our safety team works directly with our drivers, operations, and maintenance departments to promote safety amongst all of Big M. We continually look for ways to improve and implement technology into our programs that will help keep our drivers safe as well as other motorists we share the road with every day.”
Elliott also said that he was not expecting the first-place win since this year Big M is in a much different category than ever before.
“We were just over the two-million-mile mark, so we figured the competition would be that much tougher, so you can imagine how exciting it was to learn that our company was at the top of the list.”
Big M Transportation is a truckload carrier based out of Blue Mountain, Mississippi, and is celebrating its 20th year in the trucking business this year.