BLUE MOUNTAIN – Coombs Gas in Blue Mountain celebrated their 50th year in the propane business on Monday, Sept. 2. During the ceremony, they unveiled their newly renovated office and showrooms which feature fireplace inserts, gas logs, and gas appliances as well as new products like refrigerators, freezers, washers, grills and gas lanterns. Al Joslin, a top 5 worldwide Elvis tribute artist, performed as well as other local artists.
Coombs Gas celebrates 50th Anniversary on Labor Day
Tina Campbell
