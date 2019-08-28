BLUE MOUNTAIN • Coombs Gas in Blue Mountain is celebrating their 50th year in the propane business by holding a community-wide Labor Day event Monday, Sept. 2 complete with food, music and fun.
The public is invited to the event which begins at 4 p.m. with an antique car, motorcycle and tractor show. Featured performer will be Al Joslin, a top 5 worldwide Elvis tribute artist. Other local musicians will perform throughout the evening.
There will be several fun activities for children - from jump houses and slides to face painting. Youngsters will have the opportunity to "touch a truck" and see one of the Coombs Gas propane trucks in person.
Coombs Gas will also be unveiling their newly renovated office and showrooms. The new spaces will showcase fireplace inserts, gas logs, and gas appliances as well as new products like refrigerators, freezers, washers, grills and gas lanterns.
Food vendors will be on site and cake will be served. Money will also be raised throughout the event for the ALS Association.
Coombs Gas is off of Hwy 15 (109 S Guyton Blvd) in Blue Mountain. Parking will be located on West Mill St., West Main St. and South Railroad Ave.
More information can be found at coombsgas.com/50-year-celebration.