BLUE MOUNTAIN • Channel Control Merchants LLC, also known as the Dirt Cheap Distribution Center, is looking to add 70 full time positions at its Blue Mountain facility.
On Thursday, Oct 24, the company will host a fall open house and job fair at the Blue Mountain location, 30 Industrial Dr., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CEO Rob Lynch will make a presentation explaining what is new for the facility and what it means for the community. Tours will be given and refreshments provided.
“The Blue Mountain facility is our biggest and most important distribution center,” said Lynch earlier this year. The 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse serves 50 of its retail stores.
The company motto is to provide really desirable, name-brand products of extreme value. “We always try to help our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars,” said Lynch.
Dirt Cheap was started 75 years ago by the Hudson family in Hattiesburg. The company currently has more than 130 stores across the South, California and in Canada. The company sells wholesale internationally as well. Over the past 30 years the business has expanded, growing to be the largest buyer of insurance claims in the United States. The retail stores sell clothing, shoes, housewares, electronics, furniture, bed and bath linens, home décor and more. All retail items are processed through its distribution centers.