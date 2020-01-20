BLUE MOUNTAIN • In October 2019, Tommy and Amy Powers opened The Lost Bayou Co., a restaurant that specializes in Cajun and Southern style cuisine, in Blue Mountain.
After visiting New Orleans and eating the city’s food, Tommy and Amy decided that North Mississippi needed a restaurant that served this unique type of cuisine . Originally, they wished to set up shop in Ashland where they have lived for 20 years. However, they came across the building in Blue Mountain that is now home to The Lost Bayou Co. Amy has had over 20 years of experience in the food service industry.
The Lost Bayou Co. has a large menu filled with food for all ages to enjoy. Tommy and Amy’s personal favorite dishes are their Étouffée and muffuletta. Both are favorite dishes found in Southern Louisiana. Popular dishes among customers are their hamburgers, muffuletta, and seafood gumbo. Aside from from their entrées, they also offer appetizers, desserts, coffee and breakfast. They serve breakfast from 8 – 10 a.m.
Tommy and Amy have both made social media a huge part of their business. They use Facebook and Instagram to interact with their customers and let them know about any specials they are having. You can also find their full menu on both platforms. Their username on both sites is @lostbayoufoodco. Customers can also contact them by phone at 662-685-9013.
The Lost Bayou Co. is located on 126 N Guyton Blvd in Blue Mountain. Their operating hours are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday Tuesday and 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are closed Sunday, Monday and all major holidays.