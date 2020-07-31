Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.