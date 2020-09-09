WALNUT • Southern Nutrition in Walnut held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Pictured, back row, from left, are: Chris Lewellen, Tippah County Development Foundation; Vicki Skinner, Town of Walnut Mayor; Mary Ray, The Peoples Bank; Melinda Crum, Tippah County Administrator; David Horton, The Peoples Bank; Justin Thompson; The Peoples Bank; Larry Dollar, Town of Walnut Alderman; Adam Zellner, Walnut Police Department; front row, from left, Maranda Brooks, Bethany Crouch, owner; Melissa Mask, owner; and Marie Brooks.
Mask would like to thank the Town of Walnut and all of their customers for a successful opening. “I am so excited and proud of my daughter, Bethany, on this new adventure at such an early age,” said Mask.
Southern Nutrition is located on Hwy. 15 in Walnut between Flower Girls and The Peoples Bank. Its hours are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.