FALKNER • Camera footage from a store in Falkner could be that of a teenage boy who went missing from an Alcorn County boarding school Friday.
Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said that he and the Union County EMA reviewed camera footage from Muddy Creek store on Monday showing the an individual they believe could be 14-year-old Nathan Covarrubias. The person was caught by camera at 3:02 p.m. on Saturday. Rainey said the timeline matches possible sightings of Nathan on Saturday. He said there were several sightings from the Falkner area on Friday and Saturday.
Nathan was reported missing from Summits View Boarding School on Friday, May 29. The school is located approximately 9 miles from Walnut on County Road 772 in Alcorn County.
Nathan was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. He is 5'6" to 5'7" tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, crooked teeth and prominent ears. He will be 15 years old in July.
Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation, and is bipolar.
If you have any information on Nathan's whereabouts, call the Alcorn County Sheriff's Department at 662-286-5521.