June 11, 1970
Local and Personal
Goldie Craft from Washington, D.C., spent the weekend in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Wesson Graves.
Miss Angela Tapp of Memphis visited Miss Bonnie Bright from Friday until Wednesday.
Mr. & Mrs. V.C. Autry had as visitors in their home Sunday Mr. Jurde Mathis, Mrs. Lucelle Sorrelle, Mrs. Maude Anderson and nephew all of Houston, Texas, Mrs. Donnie Hunt and son, Thomas Hunt of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Herman Autry and family of Birmingham, Ala, and Mr. & Mrs. Henry Brown of Wynn, Ark.
Monday Miss Alta Kidd and Mr. S. E. Kidd of Memphis and Mr. & Mrs. C. R. Kidd of Houston, Texas visited Mrs. C. F. Crawford and other members of the Kidd family.
Mrs. Marvin Miller and daughter, Kathy of Phoenix, Ariz., are visiting Mrs. R. L. Derr and daughters.
Miss Patsy Bowden and Mrs. Buford Burton spent the weekend in Memphis. From Memphis Patsy went to Ole Miss where she will study this summer.
Mrs. Arthur Autry and Mrs. Minor Ayres left Tuesday to attend the annual conference of the Department of Welfare in Jackson, Miss.
Edna Vollie and Charles Miles, Millington, Tenn., spent last week with their grandmother, Mrs. C. B. Bright, Sr. Their parents, Mr. & Mrs. Lee Miles came for the Sunday and spent the day.
Mrs. Billy Thompson, Hernando visited her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Marsh Graves and Billy’s mother, Mrs. E. D. Thompson during the weekend.
Rev. Donald Hopper of Holly Springs filled the pulpit at the Ashland Baptist Church Sunday in the absence of the pastor, Rev. Billy Burney, who was attending the Southern Baptist Convention in Denver, Colo.
Visitors with Mrs. F. B. Norris during the weeend were Mr. & Mrs. W. E. Norris of Memphis and Mrs. Mary Lou Stevens, Ripley.
Mr. & Mrs. Lacey Jordan had as visitors this past weekend Mrs. Euma Nance, Larry Jordan, Miss Rose Mary Hearn, Shelia Jordan and Mitchell Jordan all of Memphis.
Bobby Norris came home from Fort Lewis, Wash. Wednesday. He has completed his time of service in the armed forces.
Mrs. Frances Gray accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. Donny Mitchell of Bay Town, Texas, left Sunday for Biloxi.
Mrs. George Tipler and Mrs. Lee Carroll spent a few days in Biloxi. On their return trip they came by Laurel and picked up Mrs. Carroll’s granddaughter, Delana Carroll, who spent the week with her grandparents, the Carrolls and Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Lakey.
Mrs. M. W. Bowden, Cathy and Marsha and Miss Jean Rogers spent Sunday in Memphis guest of CPO and Mrs. Stephen Sredonja. Marsha stayed over and started classes Monday in Laboratory Technology at Baptist Hospital.
Jimmy Lakey spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Carroll and baby in Laurel.
South of Ashland
Mrs. Earl Edwards and Pat Edwards, Meridan, GA., brought Mrs. Ellen Hopkins home Saturday. Other visitors were Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Edwards, Lisa and Jim, and Mr. & Mrs. Colonel Thompson.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Gresham are the parents of a daughter, Lauren Ellen, June 4th. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Arthur McMullen and Mr. & Mrs. Marvin Gresham, Jr. Great grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Wade Courson, Mrs. Marvin Gresham, Sr. and Mrs. Dolph Dickerson.
Miss Margaret Edwards left Saturday to attend college at Miller Hawkins Business College in Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Hill are the parents of a daughter, Sheryl Lea, June 5th, at Union County Hospital.
Mrs. Dora Mann is visiting in Memphis with her son, Mr. Morris Mann, and Mrs. Mann.
Mr. & Mrs. Ollis Massengill Jr., and children are visiting Mr. & Mrs. Ollis Massengill Sr., and Mr. & Mrs. Thurmond Barber.