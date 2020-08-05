August 6, 1970
Local and Personal
Melony Bailey and Meg Stone enjoyed an afternoon at Meg’s grandmother’s, Mrs. S. E. Crawford, at Slayden, recently.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Johnson spent Sunday night with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry. They were enroute to Los Angeles from there he will soon go to Vietnam.
Mrs. R. E. Winter was able to leave the Baptist Hospital on Aug. 1. She will stay in Memphis with her son for another week before returning to Ashland, Aug. 8.
Mrs. Winnie Cox is improving after her surgery at Baptist Hospital in Memphis and is expected to return home soon.
Mr. & Mrs. Homer Cutrer and son Ron, from Pasadena, Texas, visited Mrs. Cutrer’s grandfather, Mr. Claude McGill last week. She visited Mr. & Mrs. Jack Purcell and other relatives while here.
Mr. Leslie Hudspeth is in the Lamar Unit of the Baptist Hospital in Memphis.
SM/Sgt Billy May, Mrs. May, Karen and Craig from the AFB Columbus, Miss., spent the weekend with the Hubert Jordan family and Mrs. Alice May.
Recent visitors with Mr. & Mrs. L. T. Roach were Mr. & Mrs. James Church and Dena, Mr. & Mrs. Elmer Church of Union City, Tennessee.
Mr. & Mrs. Billy Webb of Milan, Tennessee, came in Friday night for the weekend. They visited the L. T. Roach and Kenneth Webb families during their stay.
Miss. Jessie Littleton left Memphis Saturday morning by plane for Weatherford, Texas. There she will visit her brother and family, Mr. & Mrs. Mark Littleton and Mark, Jr.
Mrs. Helen Hill, Cindy and Anita, Melton Jenkins, Nashville, spent last week with the Warren Dievert family. Saturday, Mrs. Dievert, Donna and Rita went to Nashville for the weekend while Mr. Dievert was in Lexington on business.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Ronney Ford at the Tippah County Hospital, July 30, a boy weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces. He has been named Philip Lee. He is their first child. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Nelson Ford of Ashland, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Weeks of Ripley. Great-grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Jim Ford of Ashland.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Howard Snyder in Vicksburg, a girl, weight 7 1/2 pounds. She has been named Stacy Adell and is their second child. Her grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. W. B. Gresham of Ashland and Mrs. Howard Snyder, SR., of Canton.
Mr. Lacy Jordan is home after a twelve day stay in the hospital at Ripley.
Mr. Bill Mitchell entered the Union County Hospital, New Albany Monday, underwent surgery Tuesday and is still a patient there.
Mr. & Mrs. Seth May and Pam Wilson spent the weekend in Gulfport visiting Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Arnold Simpson and family.
Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Shields and Beverly spent the last two weeks at Mississippi Southern, Hattiesburg. Mr. Shields in Army Reserve Training, Mrs. Shields and Beverly enjoying recreation activities with other wives and children.
South of Ashland
Rev. & Mrs. Ottis Renick recently spent 2 weeks with relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. Lee Thompson and baby of Little Rock, Arkansas, visited his grandmother, Mrs. J. W. Thompson and other relatives. They spent 2 days with Mr. & Mrs. Cox also his grandparents.
Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Jackson and daughter, Linda, and her daughter, Rhonda, recently visited Mr. & Mrs. Rodney Todd. While there they celebrated his mother’s birthday.
Tuesday, Mr. & Mrs. Ottis Renick, Jr., visited his aunt, Mrs. Arthur Ormon and Mr. Ormon.
Mrs. Lottie Pearly Janes and children of Germantown, Tennessee, spent Friday with Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Massengill and Mrs. Josie Gadd.
Miss Judy Ormon spent Wednesday night with Mrs. Belinda Massengill.
Friends of Mrs. Roxie Avent will be glad to learn that she is improving at a Memphis Hospital.