July 30, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Autry, Lisa and Rebecca of Millington, Tenn., after vacationing at Clear Pool, Fla. For a week, came by Friday and visited with Mrs. R. N. Hudspeth.
A telephone call from Mrs. Charles Jackson, Yazoo City, to relatives here says her mother, Mrs. Mattye Duncan, is very ill. Mrs. Duncan makes her home with the Charles Jackson Family.
Miss Linda White, one of the librarians at Clarksdale Public Library came home Friday to spend the weekend with her family, the Terrill Whites. Bernice Skelton accompanied Mr. White and Elizabeth to Clarksdale to spend the weekend with her sister, Anice, who is also a librarian in the Clarksdale library.
Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick, Mr. & Mrs. Wesson Graves visited Mr. & Mrs. Earl Renick and family and other relatives in Mobile, Ala., during the weekend.
Mrs. Winnie Cox underwent surgery at the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, Tuesday.
Monica Childers, Memphis, is spending the week with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Troy Hobson.
Mrs. Bettie Durham and Mrs. Flossie Cox, Hickory Flat spent las weekend with Mr & Mrs. C. P. Kidd, Mrs. Earline Norton and Miss Eunice Hudspeth.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Linebarger, Cathy and Lisa left Saturday on their vacation. Among places they will visit will be Hazelhurst, Ga., where Bobby’s brother and family live, Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Linebarger.
Mr. & Mrs. Barry Hobson and Chris of Greenwood spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson.
Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Whitehorn, Mr. & Mrs. Alvin Ferguson and Robin of Whitehaven were visitors of the Joe Autry family Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Junion Elliott and Kerry of Holly Springs were guests of Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Whitehorn during the weekend.
Mrs. Frank Consani and Mrs. Ruth Martin, Detriot; Mr. & Mrs. Leon Jackson, Velane and Susan, Memphis spent the last week with Mrs. E. C. Jackson.
Mr. & Mrs. Earl Wilbanks and family on furlough from Virginia Beach, Va., spent the last 2 weeks with Mr. & Mrs. Claude Brown.
Mrs. T. M. Bennett Sr., Chalybeate is visiting her sone, Mr. Dave Bennett and his family.
The Donald Hobson home was the setting for two family reunions during the weekend.
The children of Rev. & Mrs. Bob Calvert, Jackson, Miss., are spending this week with friends – Bart with Tommy Whiteside; Julia with Tammy Farese and Adam with Deborah Bennett.
Mrs. Minnie Landrum, Phoenix, Ariz., visited the Bob Whiteside family last week.
Mrs. S. E. Crawford, Slayden, spent last week with her son and family, Mr. & Mrs. Woodson Stone and Meg. One day she came down and visited Mrs. Emma Simpson
South of Ashland
Teresa Wallace spent last week with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Wallace.
Mr. Jack Renick visited Wednesday with Mr. Laban Renick.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Ketchum and children spent Saturday and Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Wallace, Mrs. Ketchum and children are spending the week.
The ladies of the Methodist Church, 36 in number, gave Mrs. Eula Ayers a surprise birthday party July 15th.
Mr. & Mrs. Carlin Stuart and Carlin, Jr., Mr. & Mrs. Lemuel Ward and Drusan visited Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon Sunday.
Mrs. E. F. Hopkins and Mrs. Carrie Walker visited Mrs. Colonel Thompson at her home in Memphis Wednesday.
Mr. & Mrs. Carl Laymon of Springfield, Ala., Mrs. Gertrude McDonald of Birmingham stopped by for a visit with the Courson family. They had enjoyed a trip to Canada where they had visited relatives.
Carlin Stuart visited his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Ormon Thursday until Sunday.
Mrs. Claud Gray visited a few days in the home of her son Mr. George Gray.
Mrs. C. J. Ormon visited in Memphis Sunday until Tuesday.
A miscellaneous shower was given by her friends for Miss Teresa Alberson, bride elect of Mr. Malcomb Massengill, July 25th in the home of Mr. & Mrs. C. H. Collins. She received many gifts.
Connie Madison spent last week with her grandmother, Mrs. Ruth Daniel.
Mr. & Mrs. Howard Crowson visited Sunday with Mrs. W. W. Collier.
Friends of Mrs. Jewel Nichols will be glad to know that she will soon be home from the hospital.