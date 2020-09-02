September 3, 1970
Local and Personal
Mrs. Dottie Derr, Diane and Kathy left for Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday where the girls will enter school. Dottie hopes to enter the University there the second semester.
Bob McLeod of Memphis spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. M. C. McLeod.
Nicky Akin of Memphis spent the weekend with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Akin.
Mr. & Mrs. Steve Frayser of Gainesville, Fla., were recent visitors of Misses Ruth and Blondie Crawford and John Crawford. Mrs. Frayser was Mary Crawford before her marriage, July 7. She is daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Casey Crawford, Gainesville, Fla.
Rochelle Taylor left Sunday with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Frankie Taylor for Florida. They expect to vacation there about a week. 2 year old Rochelle is expecting a great time.
Carroll Williams came out with Mr. & Mrs. Harold Hudspeth and Regina for the weekend with Regina’s grandparents, Mrs. Marvin Gresham and Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Hudspeth.
Mrs. Fannie Stroup is a patient at Tippah County Hospital, Ripley.
Mrs. Jane Snyder, Tammy and Stacy are spending the week with the W. B. Greshams while her husband, Howard is in Arkansas on business.
Anise Skelton, an assistant librarian of Clarksdale Public Library, spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. John L. Skelton. Other guests in the home were Nancy Lou also of Clarksdale and Danny Andrews, Mississippi State. They were members of the wedding party of Miss Virgie Skelton and Mr. Ross Reid Saturday afternoon at the Baptist Church.
Mr. & Mrs. Danny Renfro of Memphis spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley.
Mr. & Mrs. Dan Smith and boys of Memphis were weekend guests of Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Caviness.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby King, Jerry and Fina spent last week with Dr. & Mrs. Jimmy King and son at Donithan, MO.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Autry, Lisa and Rebecca of Millington were weekend guests of Mrs. R. N. Hudspeth.
Mr. Leland Autry is still a patient in the Union County Hospital, New Albany.
Danny Call suffered another fracture of the leg and was rushed to the Baptist Hospital where another body cast was put on him. He is home to remain in bed until Sept. 23. He was hurt in car wreck in April and has been in out of the hospital since.
Mr. & Mrs. O. R. Gresham of Pace, Miss., visited relatives in Hickory Flat and Ashland last week.
Mrs. Joe M. Hudspeth, Mrs. Roland Dale and Christy, Oxford, were visitors in Ashland last Thursday.
Mr. Vernon Crawford of Arlington, Va., is visiting relatives in Hickory Flat and Ashland.
Mrs. Lazette Rounsaville, Huntsville, La., visited Mrs. Mamie Crawford and other relatives here during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. J. W. Childers Kathryn and James of Birmingham and Mrs. Milton Whitten of Raymond spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Childers.
Mrs. Harold Martin and Jeff of Memphis were weekend guests of her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Malcolm Akin and David.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Ketchum and children spent Saturday and Sunday with Mrs. Floyd Wallace.
Mrs. Erlene Minor spent a few days in Holly Springs Hospital last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Edward Burge had a recent visit from her brother, Pvt. William T. Dowell, who is home from Germany and on his way to Washington.
Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Fowler have moved to Blue Mountain where both are teaching.
Mr. Ed Taylor, Steve and Randy visited Friday with Mr. Monroe Taylor.
Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Edwards are the parents of a daughter, Kemberly Ann, Aurgust 24th.
Mr. & Mrs. S. E. Ormon, Mrs. C. J. Ormon and Mrs. Charlie Ormon attended the graduation exercise at Starkville, August 23rd. Charlie received his diploma.
Mrs. Emily Cossitt and Mrs. Ella Simpson visited Sunday with Mrs. S. E. Ormon.
Mrs. Grady Cochran is spending this week at her home.
Mrs. Edna Stone spent a few days last week with her sister, Mrs. Ethel Simpson.
Mr. & Mrs. Ottis Dunlay announce the arrival of a son, August 27, at Tippah County Hospital.