July 16, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Don Cox and Carl of Oxford, Mr. & Mrs. Johnnie Gresham of Memphis, spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. S. D. Cox.
Rev. & Mrs. Jimmy Ormon and children, Gulf Port, are visiting Mr. & Mrs. R. L. Ormon and other relatives this week.
Mrs. Dottie Derr, Dianne and Kathy are visiting Dottie’s brother and family, Lt. Colonel & Mrs. Robert Bond and children Phoenix, Ariz.
Mrs. Opal Hill of Memphis accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. Clement Reid left Saturday for Athens, Tenn., where they will visit Dr. Jack Reid, wife and family
Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Bright, Jr., attended the State Rural Letter Carrier’s Convention in Vicksburg last week.
Edna Valley and Charles Miles, Millington, spent last week with their grandmother, Mrs. C. B. Bright, Sr.
Mr. & Mrs. Whit Rogers had a birthday dinner Sunday honoring their daughter, Elizabeth Autry. Those present were Mr. Douglas Autry, Mr. & Mrs. Jamse McKee, Stan, Ricky and Mark of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. L. A. Bain, Teresa, Larry and Brenda of New Albany, Mr. & Mrs. Victor Grisham and Barry, Blue Mountain. There were several other guests that joined the group at noon.
Mrs. Harold Martin and Jeff of Memphis spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Malcolm Akin.
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Akin had all their children home for the weekend – Charles, Nashville; Mr. & Mrs. Dale Stone, Jeff and Jacky, Nicky Akin of Memphis; Mr. & Mrs. Charlie Ormon, State College.
Penny Gresham spent a few days with Suzanne Ford, Ripley, then Suzanne came and visited Penny for a few days.
Mrs. Blanche Walker, Whitehaven, visited relatives here last week.
Regina Hudspeth spent last week with her grandparents, Mrs. Marvin Gresham and Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Hudspeth.
Mr. W. O. Nance is a patient at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Carroll and Delana, Laurel, Mr. & Mrs. T. W. Crouch spent part of last week with Mr. & Mrs. R. C. Jett, Harrison, Ark.
Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Farese have returned home their European tour. Among places visited was the Holly Land. At Gaza they were guests of Mrs. Farese’s sister and husband, Dr. & Mrs. R. C. McGlamer. Jeff, who had been visiting the McGlamery’s, returned home with his parents.
Capt. Billy Joe Cox and wife, Barbara, Pammie and Scott of Falls Church, Va., are home on a 10 day furlough. They are visiting the Percy Brown and Dolphus Cox families.
Timmie Graves, Ripley, spent the weekend with his great-grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. T. W. Crouch.
South of Ashland
Visitors in the home of Mrs. Pearl Dickerson this week were Mr. & Mrs. Grover Crawford, Mrs. Effie Bledsoe and daughter from Wynn, Ark., Mrs. Lettie Faulkner from Henderson, Ark. Grover, Effie and Lettie were children of the late Sid Crawford and Louise (Norris) Crawford of Benton County and have many relatives here.
Mr. & Mrs. Jim Ford and Mrs. Bardee Autry spend a while Tuesday with Mrs. Lee Dickerson and Mrs. Lena Edwards.
Steve Nutt spent a few days last week with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Wallace.
Mr. & Mrs. Glandys Logan spend Saturday with Mr. & Mrs. Don Thompson.
Mrs. Ethel Simpson and Mrs. Edna Stone visited Saturday with Mrs. Elsie Carter of Memphis.
Mrs. Lou Goode spent Sunday p.m. with Mrs. Willie Thompson at Tippah County Hospital.
Wednesday Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Wilson had as guest several of their grandchildren.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Wrenn of Sacramento, Calif., announce the arrival of a daughter, Stephanie Renee, June 28th. Their first child. She has a great-grandmother, Mrs. Clevie Dixon.
Mrs. Ruth Daniel came home Sunday. Her many friends are glad.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmy Grisham and Laurin left Friday for Houston, Texas.
July 7th, Mr. & Mrs. Ewart H. Edwards, Jackie, Bob, and Bill of Tucson, Ariz., stopped for a brief visit with his aunt, Mrs. Ruby Collier who accompanied them toe Mr. & Mrs. Wyatt Sullivan’s, then to Mrs. L. B. Courson’s and Mrs. C. J. Ormon’s where they spent a few hours. Cousins visiting were Kathy Thompson, Mr. & Mrs. Billy Courson and children, Mrs. Johnnie Hobson, Donald Courson, Mr. & Mrs. S. E. Ormon and children, Jan Rainwater. After spending the night with Mrs. Collier they left for their home traveling the southern route through Louisiana and Texas.