August 20, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Morrison, Terry, Dennis and Debbie, Memphis were weekend guest of Mrs. Morrison’s mother, Mrs. R. E. Winters and her husband. Dennis stayed over for a longer visit. Mr. Joe Mack McGill returned to his home at Memphis Tuesday after being on vacation since August 8, visiting his mother, Mrs. R. E. Winter, Mr. Winter and grandfather, Mr. Claude McGill.
Mr. R. L. Ormon is home after having eye surgery at Memphis last week.
Diane, Lori, Susan and Marci Snowden and a friend Kay Smith of Gulfport visited the AB Autry and Leslie Hudspeth families from Friday to Tuesday.
Mr. Bob Bright underwent surgery Thursday at St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis. He is still a patient there.
Mrs. Martha Bright is a patient at Tippah County Hospital, Ripley.
Mrs. Wareen Summerour of Wiggins spent the past 2 weeks with her daughter and family, Mr. & Mrs. Gordon Stone, Bill and Kent. Bill went home with his grandmother for a visit.
Mrs. Janie Bryant, West Helena, Ark., spent the weekend with her sister, Miss Jessie Littleton.
Horace Thomas, Wyatt Thomas, Jack Fisher and James Faulkenbery have returned from a enjoyable week’s vacation, Crede, Col. They report a wonderful time, fishing, climbing mountains, riding horses, eating, sleeping and of course resting some.
Mr. & Mrs. C. B. Bright, Jr. attended the National Rural Letter Carriers Convention at Miami, Fla., last week.
Mrs. F. B. Norris had as guests Sunday Mr. Lloyd Hopkins and daughter, Laura, of Walnut, Mrs. Alvin Hopkins, Ashley and Norris, Jackson and Mr. & Mrs. W. E. Norris of Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Pat Rogers of Little Rock cam home for the weekend. They visited her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Woodrow Jordan and Paul and his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Rogers. Saturday afternoon, accompanied by Mr. & Mrs. Jordan they went to Columbus for the graduation exercises of M.S.C.W. Here Mrs. Rogers (Frances) received her degree in fine arts.
Johnny King of San Diego, Calif., is visiting in the home of his mother, Mrs. Joe Moody and Mr. Moody.
Mr. Joel Poff, a patient in Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, for several days is back home.
Mrs. Joe Lane Rutledge and daughter, Sherry and mother, Mrs. Jumper, Oxford, visited Mrs. Myrtle Norton las Wednesday. A few day before that her son and wife, Mr. & Mrs. Gatha Norton were her guest.
Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry had as their visitors over the weekend, Mr. & Mrs. S. A. Johnson of Atlanta, Fa., Mr. & Mrs. C. T. Lowry and Mr. & Mrs. L. A. Pankey of Memphis and Mr. & Mrs. John Tindall of Forrest Hill.
Mr. Bill Mitchell is in New Albany Hospita.
Rev. Bob Thornton and Jamye of Sheffield, Ala., recently spent several days in the home of Mr. & Mrs. J. F. Jordan. The Thorntons and Jordans visited last week with Mr. & Mrs. James Wilson and Mr. & Mrs. Henry Hammack and Angie of Aberdeen.
Mrs. Edith Strevig, Catherine and Bill vosoted Chicago to attne the wedding of Mrs. Strevis’s niece, Kathy Bushelle. Mrs. Strvig’s mother, Mrs. Catherine Olsen of Chicago, will be visiting the Shiloh Ranch.
Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Ward returned home from an extended stay in the home of their son, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur M. Ward in Memphis after Mrs. A. G. Ward was dismissed from St. Joseph Hospital. Visitors in their home Sunday were Mr. & Mrs. Dett Gadd, Mrs. Clevie Dixon and Mrs. Mae Collins of Hickory Flat and Mr. & Mrs. Frank Day and sons of Memphis.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. W. A. McDonald visited her mother, Mrs. J. W. Thompson and other relatives Friday until Monday.
Mr. & Mrs. James Byers of Myrtle are the parents of a son, Robert Mark, July 29th. Paternal grandparents are the Rev. & Mrs. Donald Byers and Mrs. Effie Byers all of Hickory Flat.
Mrs. Casey Crawford, Mrs. Ester Hayden and Miss Mavis Hayden spent Tuesday with Mrs. Linnie Owen and Mrs. Oneal Owen. Other visitors in the afternoon were Mrs. S. E. Ormon, Mrs. C. J. Ormon, Mrs. L. B. Courson and Dawn Courson.
In the “Little Miss Fairest of the Fair” Tippah County Fair, Carla Denise Shelby, 5, granddaughter of Mr. & Mrs. Ross Shelby, was a contestant.
Tuesday Mr. & Mrs. Leslie Ford, Penny, Rhonda and Deana moved from the Pine Grove Community to Lake Center Community near Potts Camp in their trailer.
Mr. & Mrs. Drew Thompson of Licking, MO., are visiting relatives this week.
Mr. & Mrs. Obert Ormon spent Sunday of last week with his sister, Mrs. Lurline Carson of Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. David Cossitt, Mark and Lena visited Sunday with relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. O. L. Edwards and Deborah spend Saturday and Sunday visiting friends.
Mrs. Lucy Brayand and Mrs. Sarah Collins attended the funeral service for their brother in law, William Edward Moore at New Hope August 9th.