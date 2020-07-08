July 9, 1970
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Hugo Rutherford, Larry and Mike, Mr. & Mrs. Pat Grisanti, Laurie and Suzanne and Steve Gray of Memphis spent the holidays with Mr. & Mrs. Robert Ormon.
Mrs. Jaie Bryant, West Helen, Ark., was a guest of Miss Jessie Littleton during the holiday.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Autry and Rebecca of Millington spent last week with Mrs. R. N. Hudspeth.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Maples, Ole Miss, were guests of Mr. & Mrs. Steve Farese and Stevie during the holidays.
Robbie and Mark Steele are in La Bonheur Hospital, Memphis, for surgery.
Mr. & Mrs. Pat Autry, Patrick and Nancy, Louisville, were guests of the Niles Autry’s and Tim Kidd’s during the weekend. Other recent visitors with the Widds were Mrs. Gladys Fernandaz, Mountain Grove, Mo., Mr. & Mrs. Jim McNair and daughter, Memphis.
Miss Marsha Bowden was home with her family, Mrs. Marshall Bowden, Cathy and Patsy, during the holidays. Marsha is studying at the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, to be a Laboratory Technician.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby King and family, Senatobia, will be with Mr. & Mrs. S. L. Davis this summer while Mr. & Mrs. King take special courses at Ole Miss.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark, Southaven, visited the Ted Childers and the Wayne Ward families during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Gwin Winter and Michael of Tupelo, Mr. & Mrs. Barry Hobson and Chris, Mr. & Mrs. Barry Barnett of Greenwood spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson.
Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward and Tina, Mr. David Cooper, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Ward, Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Ward and Mark spent the holidays with Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark, Florence, Ala.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Hobson at the Methodist Hospital, June 27th, a boy named William Warren. The grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. T. W. Hobson, Mr. & Mrs. Dolphus Cox, Mr. & Mrs. W. F. Hobson, Mrs. Etta Cox and Mr. Oscar Childers.
Mr. & Mrs. Larry Childers and Monica, Memphis, visited the N. T. Childers and the Troy Hobson families during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Gray, Lee and Karen, Mr. & Mrs. Rayburn Gray and Eddie attended the Gray Reunion at Wall Doxey Park, Sunday.
Mrs. Cleo Lindsey left for her home in Amarillo, Texas, last week after spending several weeks with her mother, Mrs. L. W. Norris.
Mr. & Mrs. John Alberson and Mr. & Mrs. John Mann spent the past few days visiting the Charles McLain family in Hampton, VA., and Avis Alberson in Dover, Del.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Bud Massengill attended the wedding of their grandson, Billy Massengill and Miss Willene Foster at Hickory Flat Baptist Church July 3rd.
Mrs. Nellie B. Gentry and her cousin, Mrs. Eula Welsh Ernest attended the annual 4th of July get-together of the Crum family in the home of Mr. & Mrs. S. E. Ormon.
Mrs. Leslie W. Ford , Penny, Rhonda and Deana are visiting with relatives in Peoria, Ill.
Mrs. Mary C. Mitchell spent last week with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Chester Edwards.
Mr. & Mrs. Howard Wayne Crowson and Mrs. Howard Crowson spent Sunday with Mrs. W. Collier.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Thompson, Ronnie and Kathy, of Torrence, Calif., arrived Friday for a visit with friends and relatives.
Pvt. & Mrs. Danny Beaumann visited relatives in Memphis last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Rex Stevens are the new parents of a daughter, June 6th. Friends remember her as Miss Jessie Cook.
Sp-4 Tommy L. Gadd, son of Mr. & Mrs. W. M. Gadd of Hickory Flat, Miss., who is serving in the US Army with 463rd Military Police So., Ft. Leonardwood, Mo., recently appeared before a Board of Officers and Enlisted Men to determine order of merit for personnel recommended for promotion to Sergeant E-5. Sp-4 Gadd successfully completed board, ranking eighth in his unit.