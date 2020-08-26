August 27, 1970
Local and Personal
Miss Linda White, an assistant librarian of the public library Clarksdale, spent the weekend with her family, Mr. & Mrs. T. L. White and Elizabeth.
Miss Mary Ruth Akin spent the weekend with her sister’s family at Ripley, Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Ford, Suzanne and Tim.
Shelia and Sandra Gresham returned home Wednesday after a 2 week stay at Cleveland with Mr. & Mrs. Stanley Childers.
Mr. & Mrs. Gary McGill of Memphis visited his parents, Mr. & Mrs. J. N. McGill, Sunday.
Lt. Col. Eucie Spencer, accompanied by his son of Tupelo, visited the W. T. Gresham family recently. Col. Spencer came primarily to present Mr. & Mrs. Gresham 2 medals awarded their son, Tommy, posthumously by the Republic of Vietnam, one the Military Merit Medal, the other Gallantry Cross with Palm. Tommy was killed in action in Vietnam August 2, 1969 and has been awarded eleven medals for service rendered.
Ann Marie and Lisa Follin and Jimmie Lee Holliday, Jackson, spent last week with their grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Owen Graham and Mrs. W. T. Renick..
Mr. & Mrs. W. T. Henry, sons, David and Bill of Oak Ridge were weekend visitors of the Bob Steele family.
Mrs. Ollie Day of Stewart, Miss., is visiting her sister, Mrs. A. G. Ward and her husband. She is expects to visit Mrs. J. T. Simpson before she leaves for home.
Mr. & Mrs. Pat Cameron, Binghampton, NY, came Wednesday to be with Mrs. Cameron’s father, Mr. Bill Mitchell, who underwent surgery at Union County Hospital, New Albany, Thursday. Mr. & Mrs. George Mitchell, Mr. Bill Mitchell, Jr., and Mervin Mitchell of Ontairo, Canada, came for the weekend. Mr. & Mrs. Cameron are still here.
Sunday, Rev. Bob Calvert formerly pastor of Ashland Baptist Church now assistant pastor of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Jackson, brought the youth choir of Ridgecrest and its director to Ashland. The choir sang at the morning service and Bro. Calvert brought the 11:00 o’clock message.
Mr. John Duncan and Mrs. Jim Magness visited Mr. & Mrs. Sam Kidd and DeAnn Monday and Tuesday of last week in Memphis.
Mrs. Billy May, Karen and Craig, Columbus, visited the Hubert Jordan family and Mrs. Alice May last week. Mrs. May left Sunday for Montgomery, Ala., where her husband is in the Veteran’s Hospital for surgery. Karen and Craig remained with their grandparents.
Mr. Bob Harrison is in intensive care unit at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis after an automobile accident. He left the road to avoid hitting another car and overturned several times. A loaded shot gun in the vehicle discharged hitting him in the right side of his chest, doing much damage to the right lung and ribs.
Mr. & Mrs. Jim Hutchins and family of Corinth were visitors in Ashland Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Joe Moody and John King visited Dr. & Mrs. James King in Donithan, Mo., recently.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. W. A. McDonald visited relatives in Benton County last weekend after a visit by plant to Meroed, Calif., to see their son, Lt. W. G. McDonald and Mrs. McDonald. While in California they visited Mr. Fred McDonald in Lemoore, Calif.
Visitors in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Earl Jordan last week were Mr. & Mrs. Jesse Jordan and sons of Indianapolis, Ind.
Mrs. Ada Crawford is spending this week with her niece, Mrs. Stacks at New Albany.
Sammy Mason spent last week with his grandmother, Mrs. Ruth Daniel.
Mr. & Mrs. Ollis Massengill visited Mrs. B. E. Janes Sunday of last week.
Miss May Wilder is visiting her sister, Mrs. Cassie Autry.
After visiting Mr. & Mrs. Bud Thompson of Blue Mountain, Mrs. Bertha Jackson of Myrtle, Mrs. Willie Thompson and other members of his family, Mr. & Mrs. Drew Thompson left Friday for Colorado.
Guests in the homeof Mrs. Mary Elliott last week were her parents Mr. & Mrs. Balylock of Grenada.
Mr. & Mrs. Guy Howard moved Monday to Tupelo and Mr. Mason Clayton moved into their house.
Mrs. C. J. Ormon and other members of the family attended the Taylor-Rainwater wedding August 21st.
Miss Nita Bradford and Miss Pauline Ritts honored Mrs. Sammy Huey, the former Mary Ann Stanton with a miscellaneous shower in the home of Mr. & Mrs. Ellis Bradford. She received many lovely and useful gifts.
Miss Nora Nichols of Winborn recently visited her sister Mrs. William Britt. Mr. Britt had had surgery.
Pvt. James A. Dyer was home Monday and Tuesday to attend the funeral of his uncle Wilson Collins.
Mr. Will Ticer of Union County celebrated quietly his birthday number 100. Among letters of congratulations were signatures of President Nixon, Miss Coy Hines (now Mrs. John Stennis) and Senator John Stennis.