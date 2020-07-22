July 23, 1970
Local and Personal
Mrs. S. A. Smith, Columbus, spent the weekend wit Mr & Mrs. T. White and Elizabeth.
Mrs. Cecil Gullett, Memphis, visited Mr. & Mrs. John E. Peeler and Sondra last week. She spent part of the time with her mother, Mrs. Mary Etta Briggs, a patient at the Union County Hospital, New Albany.
Mrs. Hattie Winter underwent surgery Wednesday at Baptist Hospital, Memphis.
Mrs. Ruth Stroup underwent surgery Monday at Union County Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Johnson and Family of Seattle, Wash., visited her mother, Mrs. Bessie Jordan and his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Malcolm Johnson, recently.
Mr. & Mrs. Jessie Jordan and family, Indianapolis, Ind., are visiting his brother, Mr. Robert Jordan and other relatives.
Mr. & Mrs. Jock Weatherly, Julia, Jacky and Janet from Guam spent his three weeks furlough with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Everett Weatherly and her mother, Mrs. Henry Hobson. He is at his new assignment in Virginia.
Mr. & Mrs. Billy Weatherly and family, San Antonio, Texas, spent several days recently with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Everett Weatherly and her parents, Jacksonville, Fla.
Lee and Karen Gray spent last week with the Carlos Ginn family at Golden. Mr. & Mrs. Ginn and children spent the weekend with the Russell Gray family.
Bill Rogers is spending this week with his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Harry Rogers.
Mr. & Mrs. Billy Ford, Paul, Debbie and Danny of Memphis are visiting Billy’s mother and brother, Mrs. W. A. Ford and Flake.
Betty Hopkins has as a guest this week, her cousin Patsy, from Ripley. Betty is going to return home with her for a visit.
Mr. Jimmy Autry will preach at the Ashland Baptist Church Sunday night at 7:00 o’clock.
Mrs. A. B. Hoover of Memphis is visiting her Benton County children and their families, Mr. & Mrs. Otho Hoover, Mr. Tandy Hoover, and Mr. & Mrs. Jack Bowen.
Billy Taylor and Kelly Jordan visited Billy’s sister and husband, Mr. & Mrs. Earl Yates, Klamath Falls, Ore., last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark, Southaven, visited Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers and Mr. & Mrs. Wayne Ward during the weekend. Mr. & Mrs. Brody Childers of Memphis were weekend guests of the Childers.
Mrs. Floyd Robinson visited her sister, Mrs. Luna Bridges, Ripley, Sunday. Her husband visited his brother, Mr. Roy Robinson, a patient at Tippah County Hospital.
Mr. Fred Gaddis, Chairman of The Board of Governors of St. Jude Hospital and Major Toler, a retired marine, just back from Vietnam, were out to see Miss Ann Hill Tuesday. Major Toler has recently accepted the job, Regional Director for ALSAC. Mr. Gaddis wanted Major Toler to meet Ann, Mississippi State Director for ALSAC.
Beth James left July 10th for a few weeks visit with her sister and family Capt. & Mrs. Harry B. Pittman of Yuba City, Calif. Capt. Pittman is stationed at Beal Air Force Base. The Pittmans have had a new baby girl since leaving Ashland. Her name is Susan Carol-Anne. Her birthday was May 21. She is their second child, both girls.
South of Ashland
Pfc Odie Denhim, Mrs. Denhim and Sharon are home from Germany. At present they are at Myrtle, Miss.
Mrs. J. W. Thompson spent Thursday p.m. with Mrs. C. J. Ormon.
Mrs. Brenda Edwards, Kathy and Ricky visited Sunday with relatives and friends.
While Mrs. Effie Ward was in St. Joseph Hospital her sister, Mrs. Jessie Irby, spend Sunday and Monday of last week.
After spending several days with her daughter, Mrs. Jewel Johnson, Mrs. Lettie Cox is now able to be home.
Mrs. Linnie Owen is improving slowly. She is in the home of her son, Mr. Oneal Owen, and Mrs. Owen.
Mr. & Mrs. Burney Kirkland and Pauline moved to Forrest, Miss. Tuesday.
Mrs. Forest Gurley and Mrs. Wayne Smith honored Miss Diane Stanton, bride-elect of Robert Gray of Olive Branch, with a shower in the home of Mrs. Frank Stanton. She receive many lovely and useful gifts.
Gus Denhim along with other Benton County boys, is employed in South Carolina.
Miss Clara Denhim was home Sunday with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Herman Denhim.
Sunday of last week Mrs. Mary Todd had as visitors, Mr. & Mrs. D. L. Todd and family.