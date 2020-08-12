August 13, 1970
Local and Personal
Mrs. J. W. Buchanan of Memphis was a visitor in the home of Mrs. Frankie Prewitt last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Murley had the following children home for a family reunion Sunday, August 9: Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Ausburn and daughter, Mrs. Nancy Liddell, Mr. & Mrs. Leland Murley and boys, Dicky, Davey and Mark, Mr. & Mrs. Alton Cox and son, Al, Mr. & Mrs. Danny Murley all of Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Farabee, Larry and Jusy, Mr. & Mrs. Tate Murley and Ellen of Olive Branch, Miss., Paul & Richard Jr., of Ashland. All members of the family were present except Everett Liddell who is serving with the navy in Japan.
Miss Sherry Lynn Childers, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers, was a patient at Le Bonheur Hospital in Memphis last week. She underwent a tonsillectomy and is recovering from the surgery at the home of her sister, Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward of Southaven, Miss.
Mrs. Ada Kolb, Hickory Flat, was a guest of Mr. & Mrs. I. H. Whiteside during the weekend.
Born to Mr. & Mrs. Danny Mathews of Como, a boy weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces. He has been named Michael Edward and is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. C. H. Crawford of Como.
Recent visitors of Mr. & Mrs. T. E. Childers were Mr. & Mrs. Bobby Bixler, Atlanta, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Williamson, Memphis. Mr. & Mrs. Childers have retired to Benton County after 30 years each with Firestone in Memphis.
Mrs. Gene Tidwell underwent surgery at Union County Hospital, New Albany, last Wednesday.
Nan Griffin of Coffeeville spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. Troy Renick. Her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Hillard Griffin came up Friday and she returned home with them.
Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Vaughn of Memphis visited his sister, Mrs. Lawson Mathis and Mr. Mathis during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Casey Crawford of Auburndale, Fla., came up last Monday and joined the other Crawfords in a get together: Miss Ruth, Miss Blondie, Otis and John Crawford, Mr. & Mrs. W. C. Nelms, Mary Lou of Jackson, and Mr. & Mrs. Greekley Gates of Memphis. Mr. & Mrs. Casey Crawford are visiting Mrs. Esther Hayden and Mavis, also.
Mr. & Mrs. Rayburn Gray, Eddie and grandson, Andy, left for Texas last Sunday. While there they visited Mr. & Mrs. Donny Mitchell at Bay Town and enrolled Eddie in school at Beaumont for the term 1970-71.
Ann Follin of Jackson is spending some time with her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Owen Graham and Mrs W. T. Renick. Mr. & Mrs. Jack Renick spent the weekend in the home.
Rev. Bob Calvert, Jackson, was a guest of Mr. & Mrs. Dave Bennett, Deborah and David, Monday night of last week. He picked up Bart, Julie and Adam, who had been visiting friends here and took them home.
On Tuesday, some of Mrs. Alice May’s children began to come home for a family reunion. By Sunday the following were there: Mr. & Mrs. Don Hampton, Gragg and Stevie, Memphis; Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Maxey, Potts Camp; SM/Sgt. & Mrs. Billy May, Karen and Craig, Columbus, Ms.; Mr. & Mrs. Lacey Flake, Randy and Cynthia, Germantown; Mr. & Mrs. Bob May, Chris and Kippy and Mr. Shawn Ryan of Atlanta.
Mrs. Hattye Freeman, Memphis, is spending her vacation with her mother, Mrs. F. B. Norris.
Mr. Ernest Bowden has returned home after a 2 month stay in Dallas, Texas.
South of Ashland
Dr. Worth Dunn, Mrs. Dunn and daughters recently visited with his sister, Mrs. Wicker, and other relatives.
Mrs. J. W. Thompson visited Mrs. C. J. Ormon Thursday p.m.
Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert Taylor of Illinois visited last week with Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Taylor.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lee of Clarksdale spent Friday until Sunday with relatives.
Mrs. L. B. Courson visited Sunday with Mrs. C. W. Courson.
Relatives and friends of Mr. Sam Edwards express concern about his health. He is still in the hospital.
Miss Elizabeth Ormon and Mrs. Cheri Pipkin left Memphis by plane Sunday for a visit with their uncle, Mr. Raymond Thompson and Mrs. Thompson of Dallas, Texas.
Lynda Reed, 5, has been visiting in the Clinton Massengill home.
Friends of Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Edwards of Indio, Calif., regret to learn of the death of her mother, Mrs. Edith Ticnor of Fresno, Calif.
Mrs. Nancy Madison and children spent Sunday with her mother, Mrs. Ruth Daniel.
Friends of Mrs. Willie Thompson are glad to know she is now at her home in the Flat Rock Community.
After spending several days in a Memphis hospital, Mrs. Jewel Nichols is not at home. Her sister, Mrs. Vesey Hall, visited with her last week.