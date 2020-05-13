Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Robinson, Waterford, Mr. & Mrs. Hargis Hurdle, Holly Springs, Dr. & Mrs. George Martindale, Mark and Mike Shouster of Ripley were guest fo Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Weatherly during the weekend.
Mrs. George Tipler is home after spending several days in the Union County Hospital in New Albany.
Mrs. Clara Bell, Paul and Debbie Ford of Memphis were weekend visitors of Mrs. W. A. Ford and Flake.
Mr. & Mrs. Blanford Hayden and Bob of Jackson, were guests of Blanford’s mother and family, Mrs. B. F. Hayden, Mavis and Mrs. Linnie Owens.
Mr. & Mrs. S. L. Kidd, Memphis were guests during the weekend of Mrs. Myrtle Norton and Mrs. Willie McGill.
Mr. & Mrs. Earl Renick spent last week with his mother, Mrs. W. T. Renick.
Mr. & Mrs. C. P. Kidd, Mrs. Murill McGaughy, Miss Eunice Hudspeth, Mrs. L. P. Lence and Mrs. Erline Norton attended the open house celebration at the home of Mrs. Flossie Cox, Hickory Flat in honor of Flossie’s mother, Mrs. Bettie Durham. She was 98 years old May 7.
Mr. & Mrs. Elliott Ward and children of Hendersonville, Tenn., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. A. G. Ward.
Mrs. L. T. Roach is a patient at the Methodist Hospital, Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Monty Slaton of Memphis were guest of Mr. & Mrs. Raymond James and family for the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. James Miskelley and Beth, Vicksburg, Mr. & Mrs. Danny Renfro, Memphis, were guest fo Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Steve Sredonja of Memphis visited her mother, Mrs. R. L. McCullar during the weekend.
Mr. & Mrs. Charles Loving and Danny, along with Mr. & Mrs. Frankie Taylor, Mr. & Mrs. Lee Carroll and Mike spent the weekend on the Gulf Coast where Mr. Taylor and Mr. Carroll were initiated as Shriners at Gulfport.
South of Ashland
Mrs. C. O. Simpson recently came home from Ripley Hospital.
Sunday of last week Mr. & Mrs. Herman Denhim and children visited his sister, Mrs. Cora Bradford, Mr. Bradford and children.
Mrs. E. F. Hopkins left Friday by plane for a visit with her daughter, Mrs. Earl Edwards, Mr. Edwards and children in Georgia. Her grandson, Harvey Edwards, of Memphis went with her.
Mr. & Mrs. Johnny Van Zant of Aberdeen visited relatives Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs. C. J. Ormon visited Mrs. Clevie Dixon Wednesday afternoon.
Mrs. Hester Carter of New Albany has been visiting the past month with her sons and families in Minnesota and Kansas.
Mr. & Mrs. Jimmie Jackson visited relatives Saturday and Sunday.