RIPLEY • The Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet at Ripley Public Library Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. to celebrate Black History Month.
The guest speaker for the program will be Sharon Leslie Morgan, founder of Our Black Ancestry. Morgan is a genealogist, writer and multicultural marketing expert who has served as a consultant to the Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society (AAHGS) and is a founding member of Afrigeneas.
Her memberships include the National Genealogical Society (NGS) and local societies in areas of her family research. Sh se writes guest blogs for NGS, Geni, FamilySearch and others. Morgan has taken STAR (Strategies for Trauma Awareness and Resilience) training at Eastern Mennonite University and is actively involved with Coming to the Table, an organization that promotes linkages between descendants of enslaved people and the families that enslaved them for the purpose of healing from the trauma of slavery.
Sharon is the co-author of Gather at the Table: The Healing Journey of a Daughter of Slavery and a Son of the Slave Trade (Beacon Press, 2012). She is also a contributor to Slavery’s Descendants: Shared Legacies of Race & Reconciliation (Rutgers University Press, 2019) and The Little Book of Racial Healing: Coming to the Table for Truth-Telling, Liberation, and Transformation (Good Books, 2019).