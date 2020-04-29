“A blessing box is just what it says, a blessing. It’s a blessing to have food or necessities in this day and time. It’s also a blessing to help fulfill someone’s needs,” said Mary Lee Robinson, who has been lending her carpentry skills to creating the free food pantries.
Sometimes, we all can use a little help, especially in times of crisis, when people are off work or just having financial difficulties. Money can get tight, and it gets harder and harder to get by. A conveniently placed blessing box might be the only source of food for a child or family.
Free food pantries are not a new concept. Many surrounding communities have had blessing boxes for several years. Similar to a free lending library, where books are placed in colorfully decorated boxes for people to take and read, a blessing box provides non-perishable food for anyone who needs it.
The concept is simple. Take what you need and leave what you can. Anyone can contribute food to the blessing box, and anyone can take from it. Boxes often contain canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, beans, spaghetti, rice, flour, ravioli, tuna, Vienna sausages, and macaroni and cheese. Personal care items can also be placed in the boxes.
Blessing boxes started popping up in Tippah County a year ago. Diversicare in Ripley placed one of the first boxes in the county, which ultimately led to another box being placed in Dumas.
“The Diversicare box was just a way for us to try to give back to the community,” said Diversicare’s Administrator Nicole Bullock. “Our maintenance guy made it close to a year ago, maybe even longer than that. It’s just something that we encouraged the staff to donate to for anybody in the community that might need it. It’s open for anybody who wants to donate to it.”
The blessing box went over so well at Diversicare that when Bullock’s daughter Jenna’s Junior Girl Scout troop was looking for ideas for their Bronze Award, they chose to make one to place at the Dumas kids park.
At a Girl Scout camp, Jenna learned of a fellow Scout who had gone without food and had to eat styrofoam plates.
“It was very heartbreaking,” said Bullock. That’s when they were throwing around ideas for their Bronze Award ... I told them we could definitely do something to help with the fight against hunger.”
Jenna and her daddy worked together to make the blessing box for Dumas, and Benson’s Hardware donated the supplies.
“Jenna wrote a letter explaining what she’d like to do, and Benson’s donated all the supplies to her. That was so awesome. And then she wrote a letter to the mayor asking if it would be okay for us to put the box at Kidz World and, of course, he was totally on board with that,” said Bullock.
Since then, many more boxes have popped up around the county. There is one at County Line Church, on Main Street in Walnut and at 51 County Road 554. There will soon be boxes placed at Lake Chautauqua, Dry Creek, and in the Jeterville area off MS 4 East.
A Facebook page ‘Blessing Boxes of Tippah County” has been started to keep people informed on locations and which boxes might need replenishing.
“These pantries are important because we have so many families doing without or with little to eat,” said Mary Lee Robinson. One can of food might be able to provide food to someone who really needs it. The boxes are essential now more than ever due to so many families without jobs.”
Robinson was contacted about six months ago and asked to use her carpentry skills to make the blessing boxes.
“I absolutely loved the idea. There are a lot of children and elderly who don’t get the food they need. I know several elderly that can only get $16 in food stamps. What does that buy? Nothing much. This is a way these people can go get food that will help them throughout the month,” said Robinson.
Boxes are located in open areas where people can feel safe taking and giving. Anyone can take from the box at any time. Those placing items in the boxes are asked to write “BB” across the bar code.
“I have just started building these. I love helping others, and this is a way I can help. I do not charge anything to build these, only the cost of materials,” continued Robinson.
Robinson says the boxes need to be sturdy and weatherproof. Since most boxes go outside, she builds from treated lumber and paints with outdoor paint. She gets the idea for the size of the box from where the box will be placed and then figures the amount of materials she will need.
She encourages anyone who would like more information on building a blessing box to contact her at 662-512-8867 or via Facebook. She is accepting donations of materials as well and ideas on where to place the food pantries.