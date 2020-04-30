BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Blue Mountain College will hold a “Conferring of Degrees” ceremony on Saturday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. Graduates will not be physically present for the ceremony that will be broadcasted live on the College’s Facebook page. The entire program will be posted afterwards on the College’s webpage. The guest speaker will be Dr. Shawn Parker, Executive Director-Treasurer of the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board.
President Barbara McMillin commented, “While we look forward to being able to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 in the traditional way in August, we also want to claim a portion of this much-anticipated day in May to herald their success by calling their names and officially conferring their degrees. This special group of graduates, having endured many unprecedented challenges, will be twice celebrated!”
More than 165 students will receive degrees. Graduates hail from eight foreign countries and states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Mississippi. This year’s graduating class will include the first group of students to receive the Master of Business Administration degree.
The College’s official 147th commencement exercise will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium. More information about this event will be forthcoming.