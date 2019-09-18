BLUE MOUNTAIN • Students at Blue Mountain High School have taken to the airwaves this semester, producing both a weekly YouTube broadcast and a podcast in their oral communication class.
Teacher Sarah Taylor was assigned the class for the first time in several years. Instead of the traditional speech format of the class, Taylor wanted to give students a more modern way to learn the basics of public speaking.
“The objectives are speaking and listening, as well as writing arguments. There are many ways I can accomplish that with a group of kids, but I wanted to do something that was fun and that would give them an extra skill set. Since these kids are of the digital learning age, I wanted to do something that would be relevant to their world.”
Each week, students work in group rotations to learn various aspects of public speaking, writing, broadcasting, podcasting and digital production. The groups include production, news, sports and on-camera personalities. Every few weeks, the groups will switch and learn a different role.
The local radio station asked each student to write and record a 30-second public service announcement for the annual Fowler Festival in Blue Mountain and submit to the radio staff for voting. Taylor recorded each student's PSA using the class podcasting equipment, and the staff of the radio station chose a first, second and third place winner to come to the radio station to record the commercial.
On a Friday, Sept. 13 tour of the studio, first-place winner Whitney Carroll, a junior, got to record her PSA while seniors Keshawn Mosely and Ta'Leah Knox were able to help with production. The three students and Taylor really enjoyed touring the studio and seeing how what they have learned works in the "real world."
Carroll's PSA will air three times daily on both local stations.
“I am so excited to hear my students on the air,” said Taylor. “They have far exceeded my expectations already, and I cannot wait to see what more they can do. I think it’s so important for students to interact with professional adults. It opens up a whole new world for them and it gives them a far greater chance to learn than I could ever teach inside the classroom.”