BLUE MOUNTAIN • Each year, one deserving teacher from the Magnolia State is named Mississippi’s History Teacher of the Year. For 2020, Brent Grisham from BMHS is the recipient. The award is presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
The institute was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman. It is the leading organization dedicated to K–12 history education. It also promotes knowledge and understanding of American history by providing the general public educational programs and resources. Annually, the award is presented to one K-12 teacher from each state, including the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Schools, and US territories.
“Mr. Grisham is a dedicated faculty member. He goes above and beyond for his students and the school. His students know that they can come to him for anything and he will help.” says BMHS Principal Kelly Gates.
“I am so excited for a faculty member at Blue Mountain to receive a national award. I think it helps spotlight the great things that are going on at Blue Mountain. Not only has Mr. Grisham received this award, but he and his students had the third highest US History test scores in the state for the 2018-2019 school year. That is a huge accomplishment for him and the school. It speaks volumes about the type of educator Mr. Grisham is. He inspires his students to push themselves and do great things.” adds Gates.
Grisham has been teaching history for 19 years and has been an instructor at BMHS for nine years. He has a Bachelor’s & Master’s degree in history from Delta State University.
“I was extremely humbled to receive this award. I feel this is a great honor, not just for myself, but also for our wonderful school at Blue Mountain, the administration, staff, and most importantly, my students, who perform near or at the top on our U.S. History state test each year. This is an award we all share,” states Grisham. “History is so very important. History not only provides a means to learn skills and to develop a great knowledge base, but also, at its heart, to push students to be better human beings, better thinkers, and better citizens,” concludes Grisham.
Grisham is a 1999 graduate from Blue Mountain High School. He received the award on July 27.