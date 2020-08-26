I hope everyone had a great weekend? It was another beautiful weekend around Chalybeate and Walnut.
Here’s the joke of the week. What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck! Did you get it? I hope so. That was a tough one for the week.
I had the chance to talk with Marshall Mullins the other day at the country store in Chalybeate. He just got out of the hospital and he was heading home. He said he was feeling much better and thanked everyone for the prayers and encouragement. Keep going strong, Mr. Marshall. Also, the White family was busy working in their yard and around Chalybeate Baptist Church this weekend. The church grounds looked great.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Walnut was busy this past weekend. I believe everyone was outside enjoying the beautiful day in their yards. It looks like the work on the new classrooms at Walnut Attendance Center is still making progress. The additional classrooms will be nice for future adventures. I keep hearing great things about the Love’s Truck Stop. Also, I drove by and saw the football team practicing away, getting ready for the upcoming fall football season.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of the Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continue to remember the Danny Meeks family, the Dianne Pulse family, Pastor Geanes, the Montgomery family, Marshall Mullins and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information remember to email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call 662-837-8111.