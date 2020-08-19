I hope everyone is having a great week so far?
Here’s the joke of the week. What goes up and down but does not move? Stairs. Did you get it? I hope so.
Well, it was another beautiful weekend around Chalybeate and Walnut. Mr. Jerry Crawford was out on his tractor all weekend working around his house and along the side of the road, as well helping the community members with some bushhogging on the places. He does a great job!
It looks like Charity Church is doing some work around their church as well.
The new Chalybeate community building is coming along. This building will be used to vote in during elections. More to come as progress continues.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. Congratulations to Andy Allen and Chloe Casner on their beautiful wedding day this past Saturday. It was a nice, country, barn wedding. They were all dressed in their western attire and the barn looked wonderful. I wish them the best years of their lives together.
The new tea place in Walnut seems to be doing well. I hear a lot of people enjoys having them in Walnut. Walnut is on the move! Keep growing, Walnut!
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please remember the Danny Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Let’s continue to pray for Marshall Mullins. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we have had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call the me at 662-837-8111.