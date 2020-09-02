Chalybeate/Walnut News

I hope everyone is having a great week so far. Just hold on, it’s almost Friday.
Here’s the joke of the week. Why do dragons sleep during the day? So, they can fight knights! Did you get that one? I hope so.
Well, it was another busy week around Chalybeate. I saw Keith Glissen working on the grounds of Chalybeate School. He keeps the campus looking great! I’m so proud of Chalybeate. The school has done a lot of remodeling before school started. They remodeled some bathrooms and worked on the physical education building.
I saw Jerry Crawford once again working around his house on his tractor.
The country store in Chalybeate is needing old photos of the town, past events, and of people, if you have any just drop off at the country store.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. If you haven’t seen the city hall building, it looks great. I love the gray and black. The Town of Walnut is growing little by little. I saw the mayor the other day. They were getting ready to sell hamburgers at the fire department. The Walnut Volunteer Fire Department does an outstanding job! Let’s keep supporting the growth of the Town of Walnut.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please continue to remember the Danny Meeks family, The Dianne Pulse Family, Pastor Geanes, the Montgomery Family, Marshall Mullins and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord to give us hope, peace, joy and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the me at 662-837-8111.