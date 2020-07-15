I hope everyone had a great weekend.
Here’s the joke of the week. What do you call a bear without teeth? A gummy bear! Did you get it? I hope so.
I hope everyone had a great weekend. It was another very busy week and weekend around Chalybeate and Walnut. I had the chance to talk with Jerry Crawford again. He was at the country store buying some tomatoes and out enjoying the day. Also, I had the chance to talk with Lane Bell about his bees and honey. I also got a look at the Chris Wilbanks’ garden. It’s looking good.
I had the honor of seeing Douglas Jackson. He showed me the new floor in the physical education building at Chalybeate School. It’s looks so nice. I am proud of all the work going on at Chalybeate School. They are getting ready for all the children in the fall. Janalee Leak is doing an outstanding job with Chalybeate School. Keep up the great work!
Let’s travel across the bridge to Walnut and see what was going on over there. Once again, many people were out enjoying the beautiful weekend. It was a very busy week for Walnut. Love’s Truck Stop held its grand opening ribbon cutting this past Thursday. There were a lot of people in attendance including Senator Rita Parks, Jim Owen from Rep. Trent Kelly’s office, and many more local elected officials were there celebrating with the Town of Walnut.
Our prayer list for this week consists of asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and saw us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call the me at the office, 662-837-8111.