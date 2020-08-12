I hope everyone had a great week? It sure was a nice weekend around Chalybeate and Walnut.
Ok, are you ready for the joke of the week? What kind of car does Mickey Mouse’s wife drive? A Minnie van! Did you get it? I hope so.
It was a busy week for the Chalybeate area around the school. There was a parent group meeting held this past week, and they got to tour Chalybeate School’s completed summer projects. Chalybeate School remodeled the physical education building with new flooring and placed air inside the building. Also, Chalybeate School remodeled the lower bathrooms in the science lab. They look very nice. I told you it has been busy around Chalybeate.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. There is a lot of dirt work going on Hwy 72 West. Things are getting prepared for future growth and additions for our local industries. Walnut Town Hall’s new building is still under construction. It’s looking nice and we can’t wait to see the inside. I got to see Carol Smith the other day. She is doing so good and enjoying retirement.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Everyone please remember the Danny Meeks family and continue to ask the Lord to give them strength and comfort. Let’s continue to pray for Marshall Mullins. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and have seen us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call the me at the office at 662-837-8111.