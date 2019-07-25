CHALYBEATE – For the eighth year in a row, a Chalybeate church will be helping children get back to school with all the supplies they need while having a little fun at the same time.
Charity Church of Jesus Christ will host their annual Free School Supplies Giveaway as part of their community outreach program on Saturday, July 27 beginning at 10 a.m. Among the supplies to be given away will be notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, binders, glue, erasers, rulers and crayons. “We pretty much have everything a student will need,” said Pastor Tim Watson.
During the giveaway, food, games and other activities will be available for children and parents to enjoy. “This year we have added some more attractions and entertainment for our special guests,” continued Pastor Tim Watson. “There will be a petting zoo, the always popular dunking booth, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and a whole lot of cupcakes.”
Earlier in the summer, the church started collecting donations from area businesses and individuals who wanted to help with the supply drive. This year they have had an overwhelming response from their sponsors. “We appreciate our small town and community for everything they do each year to make this event a huge success,” said Executive Pastor Bradley Watson.
All school supplies, food and entertainment are free to everyone, regardless of income.
For more information on the school supply giveaway or to donate, contact Bro. Bradley Watson at 662-512-8162.