The Spirit of Ripley Chili Cook-off is Thursday, Oct. 24. We will start the day with a chili lunch at the Main Street office at 11 a.m. Listen to music by Tatum Shappley while enjoying your chili outside the Main Street office. We will make deliveries for orders of 10 or more. Our costume contest will be a Boo Parade this year. The kids will still be judged on their costume but instead of going out one by one, they will parade all around the square. We will have a cornhole tournament, a Halloween movie playing on the square, pumpkin decorating, games, inflatables, and of course our Chili Tasting. I can’t wait to see who our winners are this year. The winning categories are Best Chili, People’s Choice, Most Unique Chili, and Better Luck Next Year. We also have winning categories for the Spirit Booths: Best Costume, Best Decorated Booth, Best Overall Booth and Most Creative Theme. If you are interested in setting up a booth, please call the Ripley Main Street office or visit our website at ripleymsmainstreet.com.
We hope that children 10 years and under will participate in the second annual Halloween Drawing Contest. Kids can turn in their drawing to their school or the Main Street office. It can also be scanned and emailed. We will feature these drawings in the store front windows throughout downtown and they will be displayed for the month of October. Please see our website for more details.
Holiday Open House is right around the corner and it’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. Shop local on Sunday, Nov. 3. Store fronts will be glowing with Christmas décor and you can stop inside for a nice cup of hot cider while you browse the large assortment of gifts for friends and loved ones ... or yourself.
We are always thinking of ways we can help out small businesses and have more people shop and eat locally. Main Street is hosting a Fall Crawl for the month of October. Here’s how it works. Pick up a card at one of the participating shops or restaurants. Shop or eat at these places during the month of October and have an employee initial your card next to their business name. At the end of October, you will drop your card off at one of the participating locations. They will be picked up by a Main Street member and your name will be entered in the raffle for the grand prize. Every initial on your card will be how many times your name will be entered into the drawing. Participating businesses will donate something for the grand prize. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to win a basket with over $1,000 worth of prizes.